Officials look to a more normal fall
The expansion of in-person learning officials had hoped for to finish the school year won’t happen because of rising COVID-19 cases in the community, District 191 Superintendent Theresa Battle announced April 22.
Rising numbers, especially among people of school age and their parents’ ages, have scuttled plans to expand middle and high school from two days of in-person learning a week to four, Battle told the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board April 22.
The district had been preparing to make the switch some time in April. A program allowing a smaller number of students needing extra help to come to school four days a week remains in place.
Battle has the full support of a School Board that gave her the authority to decide on learning models during the pandemic, Board Chair Eric Miller said.
“It stands with us,” he said.
Battle said she consulted with the district’s COVID-19 advisory committee, heard from staff members and gathered input from parents.
Expanding in-person learning without confidence of maintaining it could create a “disruptive transition” affecting “both student learning and staff working conditions,” Battle said.
The 3- and 4-foot spacing between students needed for four days a week would increase the likelihood of “close contacts” and the prospect of 14-day quarantines, Assistant Superintendent Brian Gersich said.
The routines of the current hybrid model “at least create predictability for families,” he said. “Sudden quarantines do not.”
Quarantines could keep students from sports, activities, prom and graduation, Gersich said. The district is planning an in-person prom and graduation ceremony for Burnsville High School.
“Our committee wants kids back in school but certainly supports the fact that we’ve been keeping students safe,” he said. With the end of the school year in sight, the focus should now be on getting back to in-person education this fall, he said.
From March 28 through April 10, new confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 57.84 per 10,000 residents in Dakota County, an increase from 52.06 in the previous reporting period, Battle said. Scott County reached 69.33, an increase from 67.94, she said.
Test positivity rates exceeding 5% and the greater virulence of the B117 coronavirus variant add to the threat, according to Battle.
Dakota County’s positivity rate has risen from 8.2% to 8.6%, and Scott County’s from 8.8% to 9.3%, said Bernadette Bien, the district’s lead licensed school nurse.
Dakota County’s largest case growth has been in people ages 10-19 and 40-49, Bien said.
In the week ending April 16, the district had 12 active student cases of COVID-19 and no staff cases, she said.
At the end of that week, 262 students and 17 staff members were at home in quarantine after close contact exposure, with illness, or caring for someone who is sick, according to Bien.
Burnsville High School was set to host a pop-up community vaccination this week through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Bien said. Half of Dakota County residents 16 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine, she said. Scott County has also reached that mark and opened a vaccination clinic for 16- to 18-year-olds, Battle said.
“With all of the new opportunities it really gives us a little bit of a glimmer of hope of what a normal school year might look like in the fall,” Bien said.
Through its Learning Plus program, the district has accommodated secondary students who need to attend more days of school for social-emotional or academic reasons, said Stephanie White, director of student support services.
At BHS, 114 students have attended school with both of the two-day cohorts under the hybrid model, she said. They’re students who had chosen all virtual learning but weren’t participating or engaging, White said.
“But momentum was gained quickly when they were able to provide four days a week for the students,” she said.
Plans for prom and graduation remain on track, Gersich said. The district has reserved the Landmark Center in St. Paul for a May 1 seniors-only prom that will likely be split into two sessions.
In-person graduation, split into two ceremonies, is tentatively set for Friday, June 11, with the following Saturday as a rain day.
“As of right now, things continue to move forward,” Gersich said. “And with everything COVID-related, we always try to use language that gives us an opportunity to adjust things if we need to.”
District building fetches $1.25 million
The board approved a purchase agreement April 22 for River Ridge Education Center, the former district office building that now houses the district’s BEST transition program.
The building will be sold for $1.25 million to Abdullahi Jama. The district has owned the property since the late 1970s.
The sale came much sooner than expected after the district chose a broker and put the building on the market, Board Chair Eric Miller said.
“This is good news for the district,” he said. “We got a real fair market price, at the top end of what we thought we were going to be getting.”
The building has $2.6 million in outstanding debt.
The BEST program will be moved to the district’s Diamondhead Education Center.
Also on the market after the district closed three schools at the end of the 2019-20 school year are Metcalf Middle School, one of the closed buildings, and 2 to 4 acres of parking space at Diamondhead.
The district is seeking special legislation for an exemption from state law allowing proceeds from property sales that exceed a property’s outstanding debt to be used for general education purposes. Without the exemption, the district would have to put any excess money into its debt service fund.
