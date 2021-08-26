District 191 will open school year with masks, extra help for students

After 37 years as an educator, School District 191 Superintendent Theresa Battle still gets caught up in the excitement of a new school year. The fact that most students will be back in their seats on Sept. 8 after last year’s challenging mix of distance, hybrid and in-person learning heightens her anticipation.
“I just can’t wait ’til the kiddos come,” Battle said in an interview Monday. “I’m so excited.”
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district will have extra staff members this year to help students get on track academically and acclimate to school surroundings some will be unfamiliar with after the shifts in learning models caused by COVID-19.
The district will launch its new online Virtual Academy, which was up to 351 students on Monday (29 from other districts). Total district enrollment is estimated at 7,540 in kindergarten through 12th grade.
“We’re on target for what we predicted in the budget,” Battle said.
And the year will open a mask mandate. As COVID-19 cases caused by the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus climb, the district is requiring indoor masking for everyone 3 and older, regardless of vaccination status.
With Minnesota officials recommending but not requiring mandates, mask policy has in some districts been a controversial prelude to the 2021-22 school year. Battle said she’s not hearing much opposition in hers.
“My community’s been very cautious about this,” she said. “I serve the community. Yes, we have individuals who wish that we didn’t have the masks. I’m not very comfortable always wearing a mask, but I think it’s what we need to do to keep students and staff safe, and that’s what my recommendation was based on.”
The School Board unanimously approved the recommendation Aug. 12. The action also authorizes Battle to adjust health and safety measures for the district and individual buildings after consulting with the board chair and notifying board members.
Since the pandemic began she has been in continual contact with public health officials in Dakota and Scott counties. Battle has also consulted the district’s internal COVID-19 advisory committee, which districts were required to form early in the pandemic under an executive order from Gov. Tim Walz.
District focus groups and surveys have shown a preference for caution and safety, Battle said.
“We’ve been communicating all along,” she said.
More teachers
Using federal COVID-19 relief funds, the district is adding teachers in kindergarten, first grade and second grade. K-two class sizes will be “a little lower than our targets,” though the number of extra teachers and the ways they’ll be deployed haven’t been finalized, she said. Extra staffers in the early grades will include English-language teachers, social workers and cultural liaisons, Battle said.
First-graders will open the year with appointments with their teachers, like the district does with kindergartners.
“And so the 8th and 9th (of September), first-grade families will have scheduled appointments dedicated to their child so the teachers can learn more about where they are academically and socially-emotionally,” Battle said.
Roughly 1,000 students will return in person from distance learning, she said. Some first-graders won’t have experienced the preparation of full-day, in-person kindergarten, Battle said.
Likewise, “There are some 10th-graders at Burnsville High School who haven’t been in that building,” she said. Extra services at the high school will include credit-recovery teachers. The middle schools will get more math interventionists.
District officials expect less-than-conclusive results from last year’s Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments because the standardized tests had to be taken in person, and participation statewide was down significantly.
In-district tests such as the FastBridge reading assessment will help gauge where students are academically, Battle said. “And then talking to kids and looking at their work, what they produce,” she added.
The idea of pandemic-related “learning loss” shouldn’t be oversold, in her opinion.
“I don’t think our kids are any less smart than they were before the pandemic,” Battle said. “Their learning was interrupted.”
A first-grade student focus group revealed some new or sharpened skills, such as using technology to write and create and summarizing key content from group exercises, she said.
“We know there were some negative impacts (from the pandemic), such as our families who were gravely impacted — the lost family members, family members who became ill. What are the skills (students) learned from that? Is it empathy? Is it to show appreciation for the things you love? I want us to have a more holistic view of that learning loss.”
