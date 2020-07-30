Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 will announce next week its plans for returning to school, Superintendent Theresa Battle said Thursday in a message on the district's website. Plans will include an option for parents to choose full distance learning, she said. The first day of school is Monday, Sept. 7.
Battle's message follows.
Today, we received some direction from Gov. Walz regarding the reopening of schools this fall. Generally, his guidance is for school districts to decide how they will offer school based on how COVID-19 is affecting their community and based on their ability to implement health and safety measures.
We will announce the plan for our schools next week based on the situation in the One91 Community and feedback from parents and staff.
In any case, parents will have the option of choosing 100% distance learning for their students. In order to help us prepare to support those students, parents who want the 100% distance learning option for their children will be asked to register for it starting on Monday, Aug. 3.
However we start the year, we will need to be flexible as conditions change throughout the year.
Most importantly, we will keep our values at the forefront: equity and access for all students, protecting the health of our students and staff, keeping relationships at the center of our work, and being innovative in responding to these challenges.
Please watch your email or the district website at www.isd191.org next week for more details of our plans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.