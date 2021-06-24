Includes more learning help, some lower class sizes
School District 191 officials unveiled June 17 their plan for a return to full in-person learning when school resumes on Sept. 8.
The plan may “ebb and flow” under steps to keep schools safe from COVID-19 and with potential new guidance from state and federal health officials, Assistant Superintendent Brian Gersich said.
But the new normal will look a lot more like the old one that preceded the pandemic in March 2020.
“I’m sure there are a number of members of our community that want to know, what is fall going to look like,” Gersich told the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board. “Even if it is in conceptual stages, just people having the understanding and starting to visualize what fall is going to look like is important.”
Officials hustled to develop the Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan by June 20, the deadline imposed by the American Rescue Plan approved by Congress. District 191 will receive $16.14 million under this latest round of federal COVID-19 relief.
The plan is posted at the district website, isd191.org. A form for public comment on the plan — another requirement of the federal legislation — will be open until July 18.
“When we get new ideas, we’re going to explore those ideas and continue to build that into the plan,” Gersich said.
The plan includes lists of health and safety measures and educational enhancements to pull students forward, academically and socially-emotionally, after the disruptions of the last two school years.
School staffers will continue to promote cough-covering and hand-washing, Gersich said. Classrooms will be arranged “so we’re spacing out as much as possible.” Cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch surfaces will continue. Steps will be taken to improve ventilation and outdoor air intake.
Masking will follow guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health. Students will have their own personal learning devices to reduce sharing and add flexibility for individual learning.
Class sizes will be “typical,” Gersich said, except in the early grades. More teachers will be added at the elementary level — especially in kindergarten through second grade, whose students will have had limited experience with in-person learning.
“Kindergartners come in for the first time. Some of our first-graders have never come to in-person learning,” Gersich said. “Some of our second-graders this past year would have been in in-person learning, and the prior year, about two-thirds to three-quarters of the way through their year, were disrupted.”
The plan calls for extra staff at Burnsville High School to help students recover credits lost or not completed and expanded tutoring and after-school enrichment in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Other elements aim to smooth the transition back to school, such as beginning the year with one-on-one sessions between kindergarten and first grade teachers, students and their families. Advisory groups at the middle and high schools will “connect students to a small community of learners and a caring staff member who will support their social-emotional and academic success in school,” according to the plan.
Outreach efforts will include summer support for students and families from the district’s cultural liaisons, outreach to families through Somali and Spanish coordinator positions and expansion of the district’s FIRE Academy, which helps parents connect with the school system.
The plan also includes expanded summer programs.
Next year the district will launch its Virtual Academy for students choosing full-time online learning.
Several surveys of parents and staff members during the past school year helped shape education during the pandemic and the back-to-school plan, according to the district.
“A year-end survey of families showed a clear preference for returning to a more typical school experience, while also urging continued vigilance around health and safety measures,” the plan says.
Others consulted throughout 2020-21 included the district’s COVID Advisory Committee, Learning Model Working
Team, Superintendent’s Race Advisory Council and other groups.
“I know this was a heavy lift, no doubt, for you and the team,” Board Member Scott Hume said. “I think you have the bones of a good fall plan, and I look forward to seeing how it will continue to evolve.”
