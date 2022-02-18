Officials seek ways to bolster 2022-23 budget
School District 191 officials are seeking ways to blunt the impact of an estimated $10.07 million budget shortfall next year.
Cutting positions to reflect declining enrollment and per-pupil revenue loss is among them. Talk of other staff cuts has yet to emerge.
“Everybody is valuable,” Superintendent Theresa Battle told the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board Feb. 10. “This is a horrible position to be in. But we have to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money, and we’re dealing with people’s livelihood.”
Administrators are scouring department budgets seeking efficiencies and cost-saving ways to operate differently within government mandates, Battle said.
Officials are seeking funds from district sources to reduce stress on unassigned general fund reserves, which have been used in the past to help balance the budget. To the extent allowed by state law, they plan to tap “restricted” general fund reserves and capital reserves.
Despite a 2% state increase in per-pupil funding for 2022-23, “we still have some challenges getting the funding we need to serve each student,” Battle said.
Without savings, next year’s general fund budget is estimated to reach $134.9 million against revenues of $124.8 million, according to the district.
Next year’s unassigned general fund reserves are estimated at $13.86 million, which is 9.7 percent of total general fund spending. District policy is to maintain unassigned reserves of 8%. Boards have sometimes waived that to tap the balance and lessen the pain of cuts. The district’s 2021-22 budget had an unassigned balance of 6.46% when adopted, but an annual midyear budget revision showed a 14.11% balance.
Next year’s restricted general fund reserves are estimated at $4.68 million.
The district is using $3.9 million from its latest round of federal COVID-19 relief funding to help balance the current budget, said Lisa Rider, executive director of business services.
That’s not the plan for next year.
District figures show remaining revenue of $8.1 million in each of the next two years, some of which comes with specific uses such as summer programs and programs outside of the school day. The district has also used pandemic relief for extra teachers in the early grades following the return from distance learning.
But the one-time money, which is available through September 2024, is not included in next year’s general fund budget planning.
“The assumption is that is wholly separate and stands alone,” Rider said.
With continued enrollment decline, the district projects 7,219 students next year in kindergarten through 12th grade compared with 7,448 this year. Continued “rightsizing” of staff levels to meet board-approved class-size averages will bring savings, the district says.
But it’s not enough to balance the budget against anticipated costs, including salaries and benefits, increased transportation costs and a projected 3% hike in utility costs, according to the district.
The district also says it will spend about $13 million in “cross-subsidy” to pay for special education and English-language instruction underfunded by the federal and state governments. With declining enrollment, the district will also collect less state compensatory aid — extra money to help students who enter school unprepared or are behind academically.
Right-sizing can mean closing schools, not just shedding staff, said Stacey Sovine, executive director of human resources. The board closed Sioux Trail and Marion W. Savage elementaries and Metcalf Middle School in 2020.
“That would be considered a right-sizing move,” Sovine told the board. “Right now we’re doing it at a micro level. But at some point you may have to look again at the macro level.”
Rahn and Vista View, with the smallest enrollments among the district’s eight elementary schools, each have slightly less than 300 students, according to the district’s Oct. 1 student count.
Noting the steep enrollment drop from about 9,500 when she joined the board in 2015, Board Member Abigail Alt said the district may need to reorganize departments that don’t have direct student contact.
Comparing staff numbers between two unnamed district departments, she said one is “running very lean and the other one is double the cost, if you will.”
“I guess what I’m saying is, without getting into all the details at the board level, a reorganization may well be needed, because if there haven’t been changes, the internal staffing can’t be sustained as is,” she said.
Any reorganization must “protect the equity and the learning of our students,” Alt said.
Said Sovine, “It would always be helpful if we did address the 2,200 students that we lost. That would make the conversation, I think, a little bit easier if we start thinking about why we lose students.”
Officials have thought about it but haven’t reversed the trend, said Board Member Scott Hume.
“We haven’t been able to do that yet, which is very unfortunate and disappointing, because that puts us right back now where we are every year” with the budget, he said.
Investments in the communications department have greatly helped the district portray its successes and academic rigor, Battle said.
Priorities for protection from budget harm are the K-12 Pathways programs, equity efforts including the Achievement and Integration plan, building a culturally proficient school system, and making progress on academic benchmarks under the state Worlds Best Work Force guidelines, the district says.
The board will receive a preliminary list of budget adjustments by department at its Feb. 24 meeting. A budget workshop will follow in March, and Battle is scheduled to present her recommended adjustments on March 10.
A final recommendation will reach the board on March 24. Budget approval is scheduled for June 24.
Opportunities for citizen input through an online survey and virtual meetings and presentations are underway.
