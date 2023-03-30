Virtual Academy drawing open enrollees
As some school districts shrink their online footprint, the future holds promise for District 191’s virtual school, officials say.
Enrollment in the One91 Virtual Academy remains healthy, despite post-pandemic shrinkage. And the school is drawing open-enrolled students from other districts and other online programs.
The K-12 Virtual Academy still offers real-time (synchronous) instruction in the elementary and middle school grades, which officials say some districts have abandoned.
Another draw is the district’s K-12 Pathways programs of focused academic and career exploration, said Stacey Sovine, executive director of administrative services. So is a program launching next year through which students will be able to graduate with a two-year associate of arts degree, he said.
“We believe that we can bridge that over to our Virtual Academy,” Sovine told the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board March 23. “We believe that will have a real draw statewide.”
Conceived and designed on the heels of the online and hybrid learning era of COVID-19, the Virtual Academy launched last school year, serving 455 students. Enrollment is now 307 and has grown since the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, according to a report on the program from elementary principal Brad Robb.
“I do have to say I’m very pleased that even though we’ve seen a drop in enrollment, it’s not as significant a drop as I was fearing it might be,” Board Member Lesley Chester said. “To see that we’re over 300 students is great.”
COVID is no longer much of a factor in Virtual Academy enrollment, Robb said. Current enrollment is 270 students in middle school and high school and 90 in elementary school.
“We have students who are staying and have found this is of value to them,” he said.
Sixty-three students are open enrollees from around the state, which Robb called a “celebratory point.” Some of them have left online schools in other districts that no longer offer elementary and middle school, he said.
Synchronous instruction at those levels is “something that’s not offered everywhere,” Robb said. “Our kids are interacting with their teachers.”
Virtual Academy instruction at the high school level is asynchronous. Students in middle school and high school can take a mix of online and in-person coursework.
“What’s really great about what I’ve learned is how our Virtual Academy teachers are building community on a screen,” Robb said. “It’s really exciting.”
The racial demographic of the Virtual Academy student body “matches our community and our brick-and-mortar schools,” Robb said.
Next year’s proposed district budget includes a Virtual Academy counselor and an additional $50,000 for marketing the school, Sovine said.
“We feel that we have a strong niche in this area compared to many other districts,” he said.
Last year’s Virtual Academy operating costs of $2.6 million were far less than the $5.1 million the school generated, according to the report. Spending of $2.7 million is budgeted for this year, with an expected $3.8 million in revenue.
The program is “contributing to the benefit of everyone,” Sovine said.
The report also pointed to areas for improvement, including elementary academic scores showing “slower growth in some student cases.” That bears watching, said Board Member Safio Mursal.
“During the pandemic I had two elementary students doing distance learning, and it’s not easy — they don’t have the discipline yet, so we have to be careful and have different strategies for that,” she said.
Enrollment trends remain unpredictable, the report said.
More fully engaging Virtual Academy students, especially younger ones, and their families remains a challenge, Robb said.
Staff efficiency is also a challenge, with some teachers split between Virtual Academy and classroom duties, he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.