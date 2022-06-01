But mitigation strategies working, district says
The spread of a new COVID-19 variant has brought an uptick in cases to School District 191.
But the district hasn’t had to return to a mask mandate or distance learning, its most potent tools in fighting viral spread.
In “a couple” of classrooms the district recently adopted a “double down” strategy, Bernie Bien, lead licensed school nurse, told the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board May 26.
Those Tier 1 mitigation measures could include encouraging staff and students to mask, sending home a letter with information about cases, adding air purifiers in class and keeping those students apart from others during meals or at recess.
“I’m really pleased that we have only been on Tier 1 a couple times, and we have kept the COVID transmission at bay and have not had to move forward in any of the tier levels,” Bien said.
Second- and third-tier strategies could include a mask mandate or distance learning.
Bien made her first appearance before the board since March, when the spread of COVID’s omicron variant was subsiding and district cases had fallen rapidly.
The subsequent omicron BA.2 variant changed the trajectory, though Bien said there are signs the new surge may be subsiding also. The risk levels reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been raised from low to medium for Dakota and Scott counties.
But reported new cases in Dakota County fell from 271 the previous week to a projected 242 for the week including May 26, Bien said. In Scott County they dropped from 244 to a projected 201, she said.
And percentages of hospital beds and new admissions for COVID came in below predictions for the two counties, Bien said.
“Which is really good news,” she said. “A couple weeks ago Scott County and Dakota County were predicting that we were going to see a 10 percent (rate) in hospitalizations and admissions, and we did not get there. That’s all really promising information.”
During the first omicron surge, weekly new case counts in District 191 peaked at 309 among students and 67 among staff, Bien said.
May counts peaked at 91 students and 34 staffers for the week of May 15, she said.
“So our surge is there, but it’s not at the same level as it was in January,” she said.
In the following week, as of Thursday, May 26, there were 34 reported student cases and 22 reported staff cases, Bien said.
“I hope that’s a good indicator that we’re going down a little bit with our trend,” she said.
The first omicron surge “impacted us significantly following winter break and stayed pretty flat through the following months until we got to May,” when BA.2 arrived, Bien said.
Through it all, the district has continued its pandemic mitigation strategies, from air ventilation and filtration to promoting physical distancing and vaccination opportunities to advising families on isolation and quarantine.
Case surveillance and meetings with county health officials as well as meetings of the district’s COVID advisory team have continued, Bien said.
