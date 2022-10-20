Pipeline ‘broken’ for recruiting, keeping teachers of color
In its quest to hire and hang onto more teachers and other staff members of color, School District 191’s robust student diversity might be a key selling point.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district is looking at numerous ways to diversify a staff that lags far behind the district’s 68.8% students of color.
Faced with a small pool of potential applicants of color, the district must be “super strategic about getting out in front and having people really understand what the district is like,” teachers union President Wendy Drugge told the School Board Oct. 13. “Because I think sometimes people just assume, ‘Oh, it’s south of the river, it must just be like whatever district is next to us.’ ”
A 2021 memorandum of understanding between the district and the union, the Burnsville Education Association, commits both to seeking solutions. Results of an MOC committee’s work were discussed at a board workshop Oct. 13.
Though the district has made gains in hiring and retaining noninstructional staffers of color in the last three years (including Superintendent Theresa Battle, two principals, three associate principals, four deans, a program coordinator and two tech specialists), “there is a broken pipeline to recruit, support, and retain teaches of color,” a district report said.
With 4% teachers of color now, the district has been stuck at 4% or 5% since 2019. Total BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) staff numbers have risen from 11% to 15% since then.
Meanwhile, the number of white students has fallen from 41.1% in 2018 to 31.2% in 2022.
While school closings and declining enrollment have depleted teaching ranks overall, the number of teachers identifying as BIPOC has fallen from 39 in fiscal year 2019 to 26.
Minnesota has only 7% teachers of color compared with 38% students of color, said Board Chair Lesley Chester. In St. Paul, the mismatch is 21% to 79%, she said.
“So this is something I’m glad that our district is embracing and wanting to address,” Chester said. “It’s probably a national concern, but it’s definitely a statewide concern.”
In addition to district efforts already underway, including grants to help prepare would-be teachers, the MOU committee has many recommendations for trumpeting the district’s student diversity, seeding interest in the profession locally and making teachers of color feel more welcome once they get here.
Don’t expect dramatic increases, Battle cautioned, citing 2021 statistics from Minnesota’s educator licensing and standards board. Eighty-two percent of students in teacher-preparation programs in state colleges and universities were white, and 4% were African American or Black, she said. Three percent were Hispanic.
The district was recently awarded a $750,000 Grow Your Own grant by the Minnesota Department of Education to recruit people of color, such as educational assistants in the district, to become teachers. Grant funds are used to help support them academically and financially and provide mentors and coaches.
The department also awarded the district a $415,000 Student Pathway grant to create an Educators Rising Academy for district students, give scholarships to up to 187 students who enter teacher prep programs and reach down into the middle schools to interest kids in teaching.
All students do better when taught by staffs that reflect the racial and ethnic diversity of their schools, a district report said.
“Students who have diverse educators graduate at higher rates, and are more likely to attend college,” it said. “A teacher workforce that mirrors student enrollment also encourages change, greater use of social justice pedagogy, and equality.”
To Burnsville High School senior Ava Drobnick, teachers of color are a breath of fresh air. Their influence on students is reflected in the large number who’ve joined student affinity groups, she said.
“I personally am more connected to the POC (people of color) teachers at Burnsville High School than I am the white teachers — no offense,” and many students share that view, said Drobnick, the School Board’s student representative.
Retaining new teachers of color in a declining-enrollment district prone to budget cuts and layoffs remains a problem, said board members Eric Miller and Abigail Alt. The MOU committee recommendations don’t directly address such contractual and legal matters.
“I want to make sure it’s not for naught,” said Board Member Anna Werb.
The MOU committee has a number of recommendations for creating a culturally responsive work environment, from expanding staff affinity groups to more training for staff leaders in fostering culturally proficient schools and tamping down micro-aggressions.
Mentoring for newer teachers of color is also important, Drugge said.
“When you don’t have systems like that, that’s why teachers of color are leaving at a faster rate,” she said.
If the district emphasizes its student diversity and promotes the social justice aspect of teaching, Drugge said she believes it will draw a more diverse applicant pool.
Meanwhile, schools need “culturally responsive white teachers” as well, Battle said.
“That metric from the students, that they value me, they see me, they support me, they don’t discriminate, they honor me — I think that’s also a metric, too,” she said. “Because I don’t think in 20 years we’re going to have 67% teachers of color in our district, unless something dramatically changes with our post-secondary.”
