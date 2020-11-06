District 191 secondary schools going to distance learning

With new cases of COVID-19 on the rise in Dakota and Scott counties, District 191 middle and high schools will transition to distance learning beginning on Nov. 19. The last day of in-person instruction as part of the hybrid model will take place on Friday, Nov. 13, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district announced.
There will be no school Nov. 16-18 for middle and high school students, including those enrolled in One91 Virtual Academy, to provide time for teachers and programs to transition smoothly. Distance learning will start on Thursday, Nov. 19.
These changes include Burnsville Alternative High School and the BEST Transition program.
Pre-kindergarten and elementary students will continue with the hybrid model, which follows the district’s commitment to prioritizing in-person instruction for its youngest learners. However, if case rates continue to rise, those grade levels may transition to distance learning, too, the district said.
“I know this is not the news any of us want to hear,” said Superintendent Theresa Battle. “I believe strongly that we will get through this together, and that we will continue learning and growing as a community. We’ve shown amazing resilience and we’ve shown great care for our colleagues and neighbors.”
The decision to transition to distance learning came after consultation with state and county health officials, as well as with the District 191 COVID Advisory Committee, which includes staff, student and parent representatives.
The Minnesota Safe Schools Plan for the 2020-21 School Year recommends secondary students shift to distance learning when the county 14-day average COVID-19 case rate per 10,000 residents reaches or exceeds 30. The rates reported on Nov. 5 were 33.4 for Dakota County and 37.32 for Scott County. State and county health officials predict the number will continue to rise in coming weeks.
Families will receive specific information about distance learning from their schools. Information about services that are available for families, including free meals for students, is available at www.isd191.org/COVID-19.
