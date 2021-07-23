n topics around academics and school culture, District 191 families gave their children’s schools high praise on a year-end survey this spring.
More than 90% of participants said their family feels welcome at their child’s school, and 90% agreed that their schools provide a safe learning environment. About 84% agreed with the statement “my student sees themselves represented positively in the curriculum” and 85% agreed that “teachers honor the way my child learns.”
In previous years, the annual family survey was only given to elementary school families and the survey was not conducted in 2020 due to COVID-19. This year, the survey was opened to families with students in preschool through 12th grade, so the full results are not comparable from year to year.
However, comparing just this year’s elementary-level responses to the 2019 results shows improvement on almost every question, especially in terms of the percentage of families that said they “strongly agree” with positive statements about their children’s schools.
For instance, the percentage of elementary families that agreed their child’s school provides a safe learning environment rose from 91.8 in 2019 to 94.4 this year, and the percentage that “strongly agree” with that statement rose from 60.3 to 76.3.
Similarly, 89.3% of elementary families said their child’s school is preparing them for the next level, bolstered by 54.4% who “strongly agree.” That’s up from 86.3% that agreed in 2019, including 35.1 percent that “strongly agree.”
“We have been working incredibly hard to ensure our students and families feel valued and safe in our schools, and that each student can find their pathway for success during school and after graduation,” Superintendent Theresa Battle said. “I’m grateful to see families tell us that they’re having excellent experiences in 191 schools.”
A total of 782 responses were submitted to this year’s survey, which was conducted online.
Starting in the 2020-21 school year, District 191 is rolling out its nationally recognized Pathways model to include preschool through 12th grade. At every stage, the district is creating learning opportunities that create a sense of wonder, interest and discovery in each and every student. Learn more at www.isd191.org/pathways.
