Tax hikes larger than usual for city and schools
Like the city of Burnsville, School District 191 will levy an unusually large increase in taxes next year.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board approved Dec. 8 an 18.5% levy increase, two days after the City Council approved a 14.5% increase in city taxes. The school increase will raise $7.67 million.
The rapid rise in home values contributed to both increases. The city is also playing catch-up with hiring, hoping to add 19 full-time positions next year, and holding its tax rate flat instead of allowing it to decrease with the rising home values.
The district’s tax hike also reflects higher-than-expected student enrollment after years of decline and an automatic inflationary increase in its voter-approved levy.
School taxes on a Burnsville home with an estimated market value of $250,000 next year will rise from $835 in 2022, when the home’s value was $221,240, to $1,016, according to
Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, the district’s financial advisor.
School taxes on a $350,000 home next year will rise from $1,200 in 2022, when the value was $309,735, to $1,451.
The calculations are based on a 19.95 rise in value for the two homes since 2020. In both examples, school taxes actually fell slightly under smaller value increases in 2021 and 2022 before the abrupt rise from 2022 to 2023.
Burnsville resident Martha Heisel, the only person to speak at the district’s Dec. 8 Truth-in-Taxation hearing, said her home’s assessed value is rising by 29.6% next year. Her total property tax bill is up 27.9%, she said.
“Dollar-wise, it’s $924 for us,” Heisel said. “That’s a lot. And I’m just asking as School Board members who care about the community and schools — as do I; we had two sons who went through Burnsville High School several years ago already — do your best to try and keep the costs down, and I know it’s hard.”
The state sets most for revenue for schools based on specified per-pupil amounts, Ehlers said in a report. Only 24% of District 191’s current $135.33 million in general fund revenue comes from property taxes, with 65% coming from the state.
Enrollment stabilization contributed to the higher levy. The district lost only 32 K-12 students from its Oct. 1, 2021, count to Oct. 1 of this year. The district normally projects attrition of 25 to 30 students per grade, according to Stacey Sovine, executive director of administrative services.
Retroactive adjustment of levies based on past estimates is adding $3.7 million to next year’s levy, according to Ehlers.
“Every one of our grades except for kindergarten was above projection this year. ... We’re stable from where we were last year, so our projected decline didn’t occur. That rolled forward into our local levy,” Sovine said.
An inflationary rise set by the state and built into the district’s voter-approved referendum authority is adding $2.08 million, according to Ehlers. The rise is about 7%, said Matthew Hammer, an Ehlers senior municipal advisor. That portion of next year’s $49.07 million levy will rise from $14.75 million to $16.83 million.
The district’s long-term facilities maintenance levy is rising by $2.03 million. The district is eligible for the revenue based on state-approved project costs.
Homeowners’ individual tax bills are affected by the rate of change in home value, according to Ehlers. A home rising faster in value will pay more tax for the same amount of district revenue than a home that started at the same value but is rising more slowly.
As residential values rise, “you lose homestead exclusion, you lose other credits as part of that, and by default, you’re going to be paying a little bit more on that property as the valuation goes up,” Hammer said.
