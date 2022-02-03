Fund balance offers potential cushion
A two-year boost in state education funding deemed generous by many isn’t quite as advertised in School District 191, officials say.
Last year the Legislature raised basic per-pupil funding by 2.45% for 2021-22 and 2% for 2022-23. But after rising costs and the district’s declining enrollment are factored in, the revenue increase is only 0.2% more than current spending, according to Lisa Rider, executive director of business services.
That leaves the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district in the familiar position of planning for a shortfall and adjustments in next year’s budget, which the board will approve in June.
A preliminary list of adjustments is expected Feb. 24, followed by a recommendation from Superintendent Theresa Battle on March 10. Opportunities for public comment will follow both.
The district is awaiting an updated state revenue forecast this month. And it remains to be seen if the Legislature, which convened this week, approves the 2% per-pupil increase Gov. Tim Walz is seeking or any of his other education initiatives as lawmakers carve up a $7.7 billion state surplus.
Based on current law and enrollment projections, the district can expect only $312,910 in new revenue in 2022-23 — a fraction of the current year’s $130.88 million general fund budget.
Even with no change in enrollment, next year’s 2.45% increase in state aid would amount to only a 1.1% increase over current spending — an increase of $1.38 million, according to the district.
Officials project K-12 enrollment next year of 7,219, almost 200 fewer students than this year’s October head count of 7,413.
Budget adjustments should be expected in any year with a projected enrollment decline, a district budget document says.
But the district has a cushion in the form of an expected $19.19 million unassigned general fund balance. The balance is an unusually high 14.11% of general fund expenditures under a revised budget the School Board approved Jan. 27.
The expected balance was 6.46% when the board passed the original budget in June.
District policy calls for maintaining an unassigned balance of at least 8% of general fund expenditures. The board has often approved waivers to the policy to free up more reserves and blunt the impact of proposed budget cuts.
Rider attributed the size of the balance to pandemic-related reductions in some budgeted spending and the use of federal COVID-19 relief funds.
“It’s unusual for us to grow our fund balance in years past,” Board Member Abigail Alt said during a Jan. 27 workshop on the 2022-23 budget. “And I’m seeing this as an exception based on this past year and everything that happened.”
Said Rider, “I think it’s very unique for the time that we are in.”
The revised 2021-22 budget shows $9.47 million in federal relief revenue. It can be used through 2024.
“We believe,” Rider said, “we need to prepare for a balanced budget without those federal funds. ... What will we do when the federal funds are no longer there? That is the key.”
Whatever budget decisions are made, the district must protect priorities such as its achievement and integration plan and its Pathways program for academic and career exploration, according to a district budget document.
