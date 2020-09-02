About a third of students choose all distance learning
Full-time distance learning is the choice of about a third of students enrolled in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 this year.
A total of 2,634 students are enrolled in the district’s new Virtual Academy, Superintendent Theresa Battle told the School Board Aug. 27.
Total enrollment as of Aug. 19 was 7,989 in pre-kindergarten through grade 12, Battle said — about 100 students more than the district had projected.
Administrators reported on the sprawling preparations that continue as the district prepares to open school with all distance learning on Thursday, Sept. 10.
A hybrid of distance and in-school instruction will begin Sept. 14 — two days later than the district’s usual start — for some grade levels, with the rest being added the following week until all students choosing the hybrid model are phased in on Sept. 28.
Administrators monitor weekly the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dakota and Scott counties, Battle said. The number of cases continues to put the district in a hybrid model under state Department of Education guidelines for the pandemic, she said.
As of Aug. 27, Dakota County had 19.63 cases per 10,000 residents and Scott had 21.55, Battle said. Both were down from the previous week’s totals of 20.56 and 24.83, respectively. County health officials said numbers have plateaued but at a higher level than the last plateau in June, Battle said.
School nurses are preparing presentations for staff on health protocols and risk mitigation, she said.
Age-appropriate signs from the Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be posted in English, Spanish and Somali, Battle said. Phrases include “Wash Hands,” “Be a Germ Buster” and “How to Wear a Mask.”
All in-school staff members will get two cloth masks, a disposable mask and a face shield, she said. Special education staff will also get gowns and other personal protective equipment, she said.
Virtual Academy students will remain attached to their home schools. The district is seeking methods such as videoconferencing to build “community” with distance learning, Battle said.
Hybrid students in prekindergarten through grade two will attend four days a week in person with one day of distance learning. Students in grades three through 12 will attend two days a week in person with three days of distance learning. Burnsville Alternative High School students will attend either four or two days a week.
The schedules may be stressful for students, Battle said. The district’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports team is working to build a sense of “safety and community” for students, with “calming” activities, she said.
Buses must operate at no more than 50 percent of capacity. Given the number of full-time distance learners and families that answered the district’s call to opt out of busing if they can, “we should be able to do some good routing for students,” said Lisa Rider, executive director of business services.
Teachers were asked in surveys whether they preferred the Virtual Academy or the hybrid model, said Stacey Sovine, human resources director. Some chose distance learning for personal reasons, he said.
Principals crammed their annual staffing duties — sorting out the puzzle of allotted positions per building, teacher licensure requirements within schools and the Virtual Academy — into a tightly compressed schedule, he said.
“I just have to give kudos to the principals,” Sovine said.
Students will be asked to wear their identification cards on their backpacks or their person, for ease of attendance-taking once they get to school and securing school meals.
“Someone will scan that bar code, and they don’t have to touch anything other than their tray,” Rider said.
At Burnsville High School, creating a master schedule for a school with about 800 distance learners students and 1,500 in the hybrid model creates “complexities,” Assistant Superintendent Brian Gersich said.
Scheduling is typically a “months-long process” that’s being “jammed into a couple of weeks,” he said.
Board Member Eric Miller praised administrators for shifting into “high gear” after the state announced its pandemic guidance for schools in late July.
“It’s just such a huge lift,” Board Chair Abigail Alt said. “It know it’s been a month, and we can’t thank you all enough for everything you’re doing to watch out for our students.”
