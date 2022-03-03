No change in class sizes, but declining enrollment will claim some positions
School District 191 plans to spend $3.2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds next year to maintain 30 full-time staff positions that could otherwise be lost to budget cuts.
The outlay is part of a plan to erase a projected $10 million shortfall in the 2022-23 general fund budget.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district also projects savings of $2.53 million from “rightsizing” staff levels because of declining enrollment. That would cut 22.5 full-time teaching positions to reflect an estimated loss of 217 students and the loss of some compensatory aid. Average class sizes would remain the same.
Administrators have also identified $1.47 million in budget adjustments, mostly cuts, which touched off an emotional defense of special education spending at the School Board’s Feb. 24 meeting.
The adjustments and federal aid total $7.2 million, leaving the rest of the shortfall to be covered by general fund reserves. The district projects unassigned reserves next year of $17.38 million, which is 12.8% of proposed general fund spending.
The district isn’t alone in using a third round of COVID funding under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program to maintain staff positions, said Superintendent Theresa Battle.
“It is statewide,” she told the board. “It’s not only rural, it’s urban, it’s suburban,” she said.
The district has set aside its $12.9 million in ESSER III funds, Battle said. The money can be spent through September 2024.
The largest of the proposed cuts is shaving two principals’ positions due to rightsizing for a savings of $387,000.
The only addition is $243,000 for stipends to reinstate middle school sports and activities, according to a district report. Savings of $76,100 are projected from co-op sports programs, the report said. Board Member Abigail Alt called for details on both.
But it was a proposed $220,000 cut in licensed special education positions that stirred passions.
It’s “unethical,” after three years of special education cuts totaling $1.1 million in fiscal year 2019, another $1.1 million in 2020 and $637,000 in 2021, Alt said. The proposed $220,000 cut will claim an instructional position or a district-level position, she said.
“There are other departments that do not have contact with students that I believe are top-heavy and need to be reviewed and they have not been, and I will specifically call out finance,” Alt said. “We have a department of nine and a half people, with two directors, an executive director and a director of finance, plus four and a half administrative assistants. And to see our special education department being put on the chopping block again, it makes me mad.”
With declining enrollment, special education has been able to find “efficiencies,” said Amy Piotrowski, interim director of student services.
“I appreciate your support, absolutely, and I will certainly look at that again to ensure that we have that, but on our projections for next year we do have the ability to make our staffing a little bit more efficient,” Piotrowski said.
Board Chair Lesley Chester, a parent of a child in special education, said she knows the effects cuts can have on services.
“And I know how much the pandemic has impacted our students in special education, which is probably some of the reduction in enrollment because they were not happy with the service that was provided or not able to be provided during distance learning,” Chester said.
District costs are 80% employees, she noted.
“It sucks. And if we have to face cuts, it’s people,” Chester said. “It’s awful all around. But every department needs to be examined and looked at to make sure we’re having the direct support for our students to impact their learning, because that’s why we’re here.”
Alt said the previous student services director told her the previous cuts were needed to make services more efficient. “And I know that to be true,” Alt said, nevertheless vowing to “stand my ground, without data.”
Battle said she’s reviewed every department and will take another look at finance with the help of outside auditors. But experience elsewhere shows that understaffed business offices can leave districts vulnerable to material weaknesses that increase chances of fraud and insufficient separation of duties, she said.
“I know in you, Dr. Battle, we have a strong leader, and when it comes to finances, if the business department needs to be cut, I know that you’ve got it,” Alt said.
Board Member Scott Hume suggested officials consider reducing class sizes in next year’s budget, noting that it was a top priority of people sending budget feedback online. The district has heard the suggestion this year from parents, students and teachers, Hume said.
“I think doing so could have some improved impact, one would expect, on student achievement, which is something else we’ve talked about this evening and also, frankly, it may potentially allow us to keep some of our newer teachers we’ve had a really hard time keeping over the last few years,” he said.
Instances of high class sizes often prove to be “fringe” occurrences, said Board Member Eric Miller, and the number of responses — 63 — to the online budget survey is statistically suspect.
Failing to made adequate employee cuts could lead to worse budget choices in future years, even statutory debt in which “the state will show up and take the keys away from us altogether,” Miller said.
Battle called for long-term efforts to improve district finances, including a strategy for stemming enrollment decline, energy efficiency and solar use, a possible opt-in for after-school activity buses whose use is declining, reviewing contracted services, reducing debt service and reviving a Finance Advisory Committee.
“It is not sustainable to continue to reduce our staff and our programs and services at a time when we know our students need more, there are more demands, more mandates being placed on education,” Battle said.
Her proposed budget adjustments by department will be presented on March 10, with a final recommendation on March 24. Budget approval is scheduled for June 16.
