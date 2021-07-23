Foundation that bought, installed it wants to sell
The alumni foundation that bought and installed Burnsville High School’s digital video scoreboard wants to sell it to the school district.
The BHS Black and Gold Foundation approved a resolution July 18 authorizing sale of the board to Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 for $175,000.
The foundation’s sale offer appears to be “firm” on the scoreboard it installed at no cost to the district in 2015, School Board Chair Eric Miller said at a July 19 board workshop.
“I think it’s at least in the fair realm,” he said of the offer. Board members agreed to bring the matter to a vote at their Aug. 12 meeting.
The foundation isn’t under contractual obligation to retain the board.
The foundation has several sponsorship contracts with locally based businesses that advertise on the board at Bob Pates Stadium and Dick Hanson Field. In its resolution it said it would attempt a “best effort collection” of about $42,000 from Fairview Ridges Hospital, Park Jeep, UTC Aerospace, Wells Fargo and Dodge of Burnsville and forward proceeds to the district.
Board members discussed the option of having the board removed and installing a new one. That could cost the district roughly $400,000 between the board, electronics, I-beam footings and landscaping, according to Lisa Rider, executive director of business services.
It could take at least 16 weeks to get a new board in place, Rider said she was told by industry representatives. That leaves the “high possibility of not being able to have a scoreboard in place for fall sports this year,” Miller said.
Some of the scoreboard’s advertising contracts remain in force; others have expired, officials said. Miller said there’s a “fair chance” the district could engage prominent businesses in renewed sponsorship talks.
“And there are some open spots still,” Board Member Abigail Alt said. “It’s not like they had a full board of advertising.”
