Action completes lifting of mandate
One week after voting to lift its mask mandate for most students and staff, the District 191 School Board gave the same privilege to preschool students and staff.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage board voted unanimously March 10 to lift the remaining mandate for 2- to 5-year-olds in early childhood and voluntary prekindergarten programs and the adults who work with them, including bus drivers.
Masks are “strongly recommended” for those children and staffers, the board resolution said. Masks are still “recommended” for students 5 and older and staffers who work with them.
The latest action took effect March 14. The mandate for older students was lifted effective March 7.
“Your child can still wear a mask no matter what our decision is,” said Board Member Anna Werb. “We’re not saying you shouldn’t wear a mask. ... It’s all individual, and it’s all going to be different for every person.”
The board has lifted the mandates in response to new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health recommendations incorporating the guidance.
The level of COVID-19 transmission in Dakota and Scott counties is low, according to the CDC.
The resolution authorizes Superintendent Theresa Battle to resume mask requirements if she deems “immediate implementation is necessary.”
Battle said her recommendation for preschoolers changed after the board voted March 3 to lift the mandate for older students and new guidance was issued that didn’t make distinctions for age, even though children under 5 can’t be vaccinated.
She said she sought input from the district’s COVID-19 advisory team and from preschool parents and staffers, who had “poignant and personal stories.” Some voiced concern about medically fragile children, Battle said.
In a survey of preschool families that drew 234 responses as of March 10, 157 respondents said masks should be optional and 77 said they should be required, Battle said.
In a survey of early learning staffers, 12 of the 41 respondents said masks reduce the spread of disease among children who can’t be vaccinated, nine said they reduce the spread of all germs and many illnesses and nine said they reduce the spread of illness, Battle said.
Asked to list the downsides of masking, 20 respondents said more children are chewing on them this year, which increases germs, and many don’t wear them well, keep them clean or keep them on, Battle said.
Fifteen respondents said they hinder communication between students and staffers, Battle said. Fourteen said masks make teaching speech and English language difficult because masks hide mouth movements and muffle speech, she said.
The testing positivity rate is below 3% in Minnesota and Dakota and Scott counties, Battle said. Neither county is recommending mask rules that depart from CDC guidance, she said.
“Children ages 2 to 5 are considered low risk for incidence of COVID, according to the CDC,” Battle said.
In District 191, from Feb. 6-12, there were three cases among early childhood students at Diamondhead Education Center and one among prekindergarten students in district schools, Battle said.
From Feb. 13-19 there were no cases at Diamondhead and two in prekindergarten.
Since Feb. 20 there have been no cases in either program, Battle said.
Praise for Bien
Battle said Bernie Bien, the district’s lead licensed school nurse, will no longer have to give COVID-19 updates at every meeting. She thanked Bien for her “steadfast and calm leadership throughout our response to the pandemic.”
She said she recalled meeting Bien for the first time on Sunday, March 15, 2020. It was two days after Gov. Tim Walz declared a COVID-19 peacetime emergency.
“You have never wavered” in responding to the pandemic, Battle told Bien.
“And you have been my rock,” she said, “lifting me up and standing with me through this journey of living in a pandemic. The students and staff are better off because of your work. I am a better person and leader because I work with you. You are my shero, and I thank you.”
