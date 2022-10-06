Numbers holding steady, but some say it may not last
A September student count is giving School District 191 administrators some hope that the district’s continual enrollment decline might at least be interrupted.
The district counted 7,610 students in grades kindergarten through 12 on Sept. 26 — slightly more than the 7,583 at the same time last year.
Enrollment is 100 students above what the district had projected, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board members were told Sept. 29.
“The good news is that enrollment hopefully is leveling off,” said Stacey Sovine, executive director of administrative services. “It is the most terrifying thing for me to say that because every year it has declined since I’ve been here. This is the first time that we’ve ever matched what we’ve had the previous year. It doesn’t mean we’re growing, it just means at least we’re not going backwards as quickly or as much.”
The count precedes the district’s official Oct. 1 count, which is reported to the state. But Sovine was pleased by the preliminary number in a district that saw its first enrollment declines in the late 1990s and routinely sees more students exiting every year than coming in.
The average annual decline between the 2018 and 2021 fiscal years was 320, Sovine said. The annual loss in the previous four years was about 120, he said.
Last year at this time the district was down 115 students from the previous year, Sovine said. So to now be “almost spot-on with where we were last year at this point in time” is “really good — really good,” he said.
Don’t get too excited, two veteran board members cautioned during a workshop on steps the district is taking to stem the decline.
“Good news is good news, but after many years of statistical evidence of decline, I would caution too much to build into that,” said Board Member Eric Miller.
Board Member Abigail Alt said she recalled an earlier year when the number “looked kind of good, and then it was then followed by what we know to be reality.”
Said Miller, “We’re facing a very serious problem and I don’t have the answer, don’t even pretend to; I’m not sure we do or anybody here does, but we need to try things.”
Enrollment is up this year at Rahn and William Byrne elementaries and the two middle schools, Superintendent Theresa Battle said.
Neighborhood turnover in the district’s aging communities might be a factor, suggested Board Chair Lesley Chester. The Rahn neighborhood has a large new apartment complex, noted Communications Director Aaron Tinklenberg.
Miller said he’d like to see a demographic breakdown of the families leaving district schools.
“My guess is that as certain demographic groups reach a maximum capacity of exiting, then our numbers might stop going out,” he said.
Battle replied that there’s been an increase in Spanish-speaking families at the middle schools.
The district has boosted its marketing in recent years, Tinklenberg said. “Brand-focused” campaigns have promoted the district’s Pathways programs, which encourage focused academic and career exploration, and spotlighted the “Journeys” of some successful Pathways graduates from Burnsville High School.
The district has also built campaigns around its online Virtual Academy, Tinklenberg said. It has reached out to families to promote kindergarten enrollment and is building a “transition” campaign aimed at explaining the middle school experience to families of fifth graders in an effort to keep them in the district.
“And then a big focus for our work this year is engaging our staff as ambassadors,” Tinklenberg said. “We’ve always heard that staff are probably the most important source of information for families. We want to make sure that they have the information they need, that they feel excited and comfortable talking about the school district.”
The biggest student losses have typically occurred between the fifth and sixth grades, Tinklenberg said.
“But that said, it’s not so noticeably different than losing students at every grade level leading up to that,” he added.
Marketing can help, but families won’t stay without a good school experience, Tinklenberg said.
A spring 2022 parent survey suggests satisfaction with the schools.
Eighty-eight percent of respondents rated the quality of education as good or excellent. Ninety percent agreed or strongly agreed they’re proud of district schools. And 92% rated the district’s handling of the pandemic as good or excellent.
Ninety-six percent agreed or strongly agreed their children’s learning is preparing them for the next level. Among parents with some familiarity of Pathways, 85% said they’re somewhat or very happy with the model.
And 85% of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that students at their children’s schools are treated fairly regardless of their race, primary language or socioeconomic background.
That’s relatively high but could be improved, Tinklenberg said.
Enrollment affects levy
The higher-than-projected enrollment forced the district to recalculate its proposed levy for taxes payable in 2023. The proposed increase is 18.45%, which would generate $49.03 million.
“We went in and needed to make some adjustments with our enrollment,” Sovine said. “That is the primary piece driving the large increase.”
Other factors, he said, are a state-set inflationary index the district applies to its operating levy, rising property values and a $2.1 million boiler replacement at William Byrne Elementary.
The levy declined in the past two years, Sovine said. With next year’s large increase, the levy will have risen by about 3.5% over the last three years, he said.
The board voted to certify the proposed levy and schedule the Truth in Taxation hearing for Dec. 8. A final vote on the levy is required before the end of December.
