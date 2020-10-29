Capping months of discussion, the District 191 School Board voted Oct. 22 to finalize its intentions for selling or leasing several district properties.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district won’t make any moves unless it secures special state legislation allowing sales or lease proceeds to flow to the general fund to support school costs, according to a resolution that won unanimous board approval.
Minnesota law requires districts to use such proceeds to retire building debt.
The resolution also bars the district from selling or leasing land or buildings to organizations that would compete for enrollment or funding, such as charter or private schools.
The facilities include Marion W. Savage and Sioux Trail elementary schools and Metcalf Middle School, which the board closed at the end of last year.
The two elementary schools will continue to be used as district child care facilities as long as the coronavirus pandemic “impacts our ability to group and transport” students, the resolution says. “Once COVID is no longer a consideration, we will actively work to find noncompetitive partners for a lease arrangement of these facilities.”
The district may lease some or all of the space at Metcalf but would terminate the leases when the board agrees to sell the land and building, the resolution says.
It calls for selling up to 4 acres of outlots at Diamondhead Education Center.
It calls for keeping the district’s BEST transition program at River Ridge Education Center until a buyer is found and then moving BEST to Diamondhead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.