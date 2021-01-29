District 191 eyes reopening of secondary schools

Case numbers will tell the story
Secondary schools in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 might resume in-person learning the last week in February or the first week in March, Superintendent Theresa Battle told the School Board Jan. 28.
The decision will be based on COVID-19 case rates and consultation with public health officials and the district’s pandemic advisory committee, Battle said.
Elementary students will begin returning to the classroom full time Feb. 1, starting with students in pre-kindergarten through second grade. Students in grades three through five will return Feb. 15.
New case growth has fallen in Minnesota and District 191 since peaking in late November and early December, but not enough to resume secondary in-person learning under state guidelines.
They recommend rates of 20 to fewer than 30 per 10,000 residents for secondary hybrid learning and zero to fewer than 10 for a full return to secondary school.
The most recent rates, for Jan. 3-16, were 45 new cases in Dakota County and 38.3 in Scott County, according to Battle. The district is measured by the highest rate in the counties it includes.
When the elementary schools reopen, the district will begin saliva testing at each school every other Monday. The screening is a “powerful mitigation strategy” to identify asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus, said licensed school nurse Bernie Bien.
“It is being hosted in all of our elementary schools and at the Diamondhead Education building,” she said. “When secondary schools are registered as hybrid or in-person, whichever one happens first, they will roll out the same program.”
Staff vaccinations against COVID-19 have begun under the state’s tiered priority system, Bien said. School nurses will get their second doses next week, she said. Also in the vaccination process are paraprofessionals who provide personal care in classrooms, saliva screeners and licensed providers of physical, occupational and speech therapy, Bien said.
And shots for more than 20,000 Minnesota teachers have been earmarked, with a mass vaccination event Jan. 28 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
As of Jan. 28, more than half of the district’s employees and contract-service workers have had their first dose, have an appointment scheduled or are on a waiting list, Bien said.
“Over half our employees,” she said. “So we really are making some headway. That is really thanks to the partnerships with our local counties and MDH (the Minnesota Department of Health).”
Coronavirus variants will be “a talking point” for district operations when the effect of more transmissible strains is felt in Minnesota, Bien said.
“COVID is acting like a typical virus,” she said. “Viruses mutate.”
Battle called COVID-19 “the enemy.”
“This has been one for the ages,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.