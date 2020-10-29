A second equity audit planned
Creating culturally proficient schools to reduce learning disparities between student groups remains a work in progress for Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191.
Years after the district launched its Culturally Proficient School System plan and conducted its first equity audit, new tasks lie ahead for the rest of 2020-21.
One is not only attracting, but retaining teachers of color — which district officials acknowledge sometimes clashes with the realities of budget cuts and union contracts.
Other steps include forming CPSS teams at each school, conducting a teacher academy for up to 50 people, broadening representation in school groups such as Parent-Teacher Organizations and expanding CPSS and equity training beyond teachers and district leaders.
Tasks also include conducting a fresh equity audit measuring teacher progress on CPSS and student achievement gaps.
“It’s been seven years, and it’s time for another audit to be completed,” Superintendent Theresa Battle told the School Board Oct. 22.
The first audit, accompanying the district’s 2014 launch of CPSS, showed work to be done. Battle cited two findings from the audit: 33 percent of district teachers surveyed didn’t think they had the knowledge and skills to develop culturally relevant lessons, and only 39 percent reported having the knowledge and skills to develop and deliver lessons to meet the needs of students learning English.
The audit also measured achievement metrics such as test scores and the number of students of color enrolled in Advanced Placement and College in the Schools courses, Battle said.
The second audit will measure how the district has progressed on steps identified in the first, she said.
Teacher retention
CPSS isn’t a vehicle for retaining teachers of color, board members Lesley Chester and Eric Miller suggested.
Cuts in the 2020-21 budget claimed 52 probationary teachers and 12 tenured teachers. One of the probationary teachers was Gideon Pond Elementary’s Qorsho Hassan, a Somali American who at the time of her layoff was one of 10 finalists for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
She went on to win the award, and now teaches at Echo Park Elementary in Burnsville, part of neighboring District 196.
The layoffs claimed 4.6 full-time equivalent positions held by teachers of color, reducing the district’s overall percentage to 4.34. The district had 4.75 percent teachers of color the previous year.
Fifty-five percent of district students are minority, a 10 percent increase over the last five years, according to the district.
It’s difficult to “defend retention” for employees such as teachers who are under union contracts, Human Resources Director Stacey Sovine said.
That’s the “sad truth of where we are until we come to an agreement with our labor unions,” he said.
Union leaders value all their members, “so it’s very difficult when we have our colleagues that we have worked in partnership with and gotten to know, and then due to finances we’ve had to let some of those colleagues go,” Battle said.
While she said it’s important for students of color to have role models, administrators defended CPSS as relevant for teachers.
“The most important factor in a student’s achievement is a teacher,” Battle said. “There are other factors, but the relationship between a teacher and a student is the most prominent factor in a student’s achievement.”
Board Member DeeDee Currier, who was a district principal before being elected to the board, praised CPSS.
“As I listened to your report, I thought about the 30 years that we have been working on equity,” she said. “And really, CPSS has really pulled it together. We’ve done lots of options, but CPSS has actually done what it says it can do. Congratulations on the effort. It works.”
