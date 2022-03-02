Editor’s note: The District 191 School Board set a special meeting for Thursday, March 3, on resolutions to revise the district’s COVID-19 health mitigation protocols. The resolutions weren’t available at press time on Wednesday.
School District 191 administrators are recommending relaxing the district’s mask mandate this month.
The changes would begin on March 14, a Monday. For students 5 and older, masks would be recommended, not required. Masks would be required of students 2 and older in prekindergarten programs.
For staff, masks would be recommended, not required, when working with students 5 and older. Masks would be required in prekindergarten programs.
Since school opened in September the district has required face covering in all schools and buildings for everyone 3 and older, regardless of vaccination status.
Superintendent Theresa Battle asked the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board Feb. 24 to consider changes in the district’s COVID-19 mask and visitor policies at its March 10 meeting.
A relaxed visitor policy would “welcome individuals and groups during the instructional day,” according to a district report. “When around students, masks are required,” it said.
The current visitor and volunteer policy restricts access based on levels of community transmission. Under recent case rates visitors would be restricted to visits outside the school day and to not being around students.
Under the proposed policy, building logistics would be considered, and principals would have the final say. But case numbers are dropping as the omicron surge recedes, officials told the board Feb. 24.
“Having our families safely come back into our buildings, see a program, that’s really important,” said Bernie Bien, the district’s lead licensed school nurse. “We’re at that stage where our community wants that, needs that.”
The move to relax the mask mandate is buttressed by new mask guidelines released Feb. 25 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said masks should be mandated in schools only when COVID cases and hospitalizations are high.
According to a CDC website, community COVID levels are low in Dakota and Scott counties. The level is determined by hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and total new cases in the area.
“The current and projected metrics lead us to a time to begin to transition from a pandemic model to an endemic — in other words, a routine disease control model,” Bien said.
The seven-day rate of positive cases per 100,000 residents dropped last week to 151 from 364 the week before in Dakota County, she said. The Scott County rate dropped from 446 to 136.
District numbers are also improving. The most recent tally of weekly student cases dropped to four from 30 the previous week, Bien said. Staff cases dropped from five to four.
Viral loads in wastewater treatment plants show that “omicron peaked a couple of weeks ago and is rapidly decreasing,” Bien said.
Under CDC benchmarks for test positivity and case rates, the two counties have dropped from “high” to “substantial,” Bien said Feb. 24. But the new CDC guidance issued the following day considers hospital use an new cases in a continuum of low, medium and high.
Board members said they were eager to see the then-unreleased CDC guidance before changing policies.
“We should be cautious because I know last year we were ready to go back to normal, and then omicron hit and we were back in the same place,” Board Member Anna Werb said. “I realize numbers are diminishing and things are looking very good and promising, but it’s very easy to get overzealous and then things go another direction.”
Known positive cases this school year total 1,406 students and 324 staff members, according to Bien.
Metcalf has would-be buyer
An offer has been made to buy Metcalf Middle School, one of three schools the board closed in 2020 because of declining enrollment.
The board considered the offer in closed session Feb. 24 and then reconvened in open session, directing district staff to prepare a counteroffer.
Metcalf was closed along with Sioux Trail and M.W. Savage elementary schools.
The district is seeking a state legislative exemption allowing greater local control over proceeds from the sale of its properties. State law ties proceeds to remaining debt payments on a property.
Tennis courts won’t be named
The courts at Burnsville High School won’t be named for the school’s first tennis coach.
The School Board endorsed Feb. 24 a committee’s recommendation to leave the courts unnamed. The board appointed the committee, per district policy, after Burnsville resident and BHS graduate Pete Heunisch asked that the courts be named for his father, Richard, a teacher and coach who started the school’s tennis program in 1967 and coached through the early 1990s.
After Heunisch’s request the committee received more recommended names for the courts, its report said. The group “did not identify any one of the names as standing apart from the others using the requirements set in policy,” the report said. District policy says the person’s contributions or significance must “be clearly established beyond the generation of the contribution,” the report said.
Pete Heunisch is also spearheading a fundraising campaign to install a bronze statue of BHS’ first hockey coach, two-time state champion Tom Osiecki, in front of the city-owned Burnsville Ice Center. The project has the City Council’s endorsement.
