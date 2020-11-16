District 191 elementary schools will begin distance learning Nov. 30

District 191 Superintendent Theresa Battle announced on Nov. 13 that the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district’s elementary schools — including pre-kindergarten programs — will transition to distance learning beginning on Nov. 30
The last day of the hybrid model for elementary schools will be Friday, Nov. 20, the district announced on its website.
There will be no school Nov. 23-25 for elementary school students, including those enrolled in One91 Virtual Academy. These days will provide time for teachers and programs to transition smoothly, and distance learning will start on Monday, Nov. 30.
The changes include pre-kindergarten and early childhood programs.
The transition to distance learning for middle and high school students was announced the previous week, with no-school days set for Nov. 16-18 and distance learning starting on Thursday, Nov. 19. Information about the transition for middle and high school students at www.isd191.org/COVID-19.
“I have always said that the disease will dictate to us what we’re able to do,” Battle said. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 continues to spread uncontrolled throughout our communities. While I believe we have taken every precaution to prevent spread within our schools, more drastic measures are needed to protect the health of our students and staff. The better we do at controlling this disease, the sooner students will be able to return to school.”
The decision to transition to distance learning came after consultation with state and county health officials, as well as with the District 191 COVID Advisory Committee, which includes staff, student and parent representatives.
The Minnesota Safe Schools Plan for the 2020-21 School Year recommends secondary students shift to distance learning when the county 14-day average COVID-19 case rate per 10,000 residents reaches or exceeds 30. The rates reported on Nov. 12 were 49.35 for Dakota County and 60.75 for Scott County. State and county health officials predict the number will continue to rise in coming weeks.
Families will receive specific information about distance learning from their schools. Information about services that are available for families, including free meals for students, is available at www.isd191.org/COVID-19.
