Infections, quarantines mounted; lack of subs was ‘immense’ strain
Four days after District 191 schools reopened from a COVID-19 interruption, officials explained and defended the temporary switch to distance learning.
“I do know that not everyone agrees with our approach,” Superintendent Theresa Battle told the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board Dec. 9. “But I do believe it was the right decision to move to distance learning.”
Battle cited statistics that she said prompted her decision to close schools from Wednesday, Nov. 24, through Friday, Dec. 3.
“We were seeing rising cases in our schools, and in terms of the number of students who were moved out of schools due to the effects of COVID,” she said. “Specifically, the week of Oct. 31, we had 20 cases reported of students who tested positive and were in our schools during the infectious period. The next week it climbed to 28, and then to 42 cases in our schools during the week of Nov. 14.
“We were also seeing spread among our students in school. In fact, three schools had classrooms where three or more students tested positive for COVID.”
During the week of Oct. 31, 175 students were quarantined or otherwise kept out of school because of COVID, Battle said.
“The next week that number rose to 416 students, and then 492 during the week of Nov. 14,” she said. “That’s about 6% of our students.”
The 6% figure was “absolutely concerning” to public health officials the district has consulted with during the pandemic, Battle said.
“When it comes to staffing, during the week of Nov. 15, we were able to fill only 65% of substitute teaching positions,” she continued. “That leaves a lot of classrooms needing to be covered by other teachers, counselors, administrators, media specialists and other licensed administrators. The strain on our system was immense.”
Board Member Anna Werb said the administration’s decision gave the district “breathing room.”
“And I know that there were people that pushed back, but there’s one word I have for everybody right now, and it’s called ‘trust.’ You need to trust,” Werb said.
Board Member Abagail Alt agreed, adding: “I think it helps if we back that up with data as well, and certainly there’s plenty of it.”
Battle said the district will add more data to the COVID dashboard on its website. Case data are provided weekly by Dakota and Scott counties, and Battle said the administration has delivered the freshest possible data at School Board presentations.
Board Member Lesley Chester said she backed the temporary closure, “but as a parent I’m kind of freaking out because of the idea of having children home distance learning. We made it through.”
Some districts are extending winter breaks, which “demonstrates that we were ahead of the curve,” Chester said.
With the omicron variant of the coronavirus now circulating, “we could be looking at doing this again,” Werb said.
From the beginning of the school year through Dec. 5, the district had been informed of 296 COVID cases among students, 209 of which required investigations because students were infectious in school, said Bernie Bien, the district’s lead licensed school nurse.
At the board’s last meeting, on Nov. 18, there were 176 total student cases, she said.
Among staff, there have been 65 positive cases, 53 of which prompted investigations, she said.
“This week so far, we have had for students and staff, 56 cases reported,” Bien said. “However, only 12 of those resulted in an investigation. I think this is a time just to say thank you to our community and our staff for being committed with us to keeping our schools symptom-free and staying at home when you’re sick.”
Student vaccination rates are rising. Among the district’s high school students, 59.8% have received a first dose and 56.1% have received a second, according to Bien.
The middle school rates are 44.9% and 35.8%. The elementary rates are 17.8% and 4.4%.
“The rates are low, but they just started having vaccine available to them,” Bien said.
The district has hosted vaccination clinics. Second-dose clinics were scheduled for Dec. 16 at Eagle Ridge Middle School and Dec. 20 at Burnsville High School.
