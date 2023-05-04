Report also explores slowing enrollment in rigorous courses
Adapting to a new elementary math curriculum has added to struggles with low scores on standardized math tests in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191.
But students’ learning trajectory is encouraging, and Math Expressions — the new curriculum piloted last year and placed in all K-five classrooms this year — is rigorous and worth some bumps in implementing, administrators and teachers told the School Board in an April 27 report on student achievement disparities.
A total of 27.8% of district students met the proficiency benchmark last year on Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment math tests given in grades three through 11, said Brandon Lowe, district coordinator of Systems Improvement and Student Achievement.
Schools statewide struggled with math proficiency that was generally well under 50%, according to a district report. District 191 trailed the state in five of seven student subgroups. Black or African American and Native American students did better than their statewide counterparts.
“However, our normative test data does not show a systemwide decrease in achievement; rather, an increase,” said Andy Gehrke, SISA math support. “Furthermore, each nonwhite subgroup made steps in closing the achievement gap with their white peers as measured from winter 2022 to 2023.”
The 27.8% proficiency rate “frightens me, and I’m hopeful and confident that we’re going to work our way out of that,” said Jim Condon, who teaches fourth grade at Edward Neill Elementary and is on the district’s math steering committee. “But there was a steep learning curve for educators the first year. That needs to be acknowledged.”
Math Expressions also raised the learning curve for students, Condon said. It assumes they have a foundation for the material from previous coursework, he said.
“And for my kids this year, that hasn’t happened,” Condon said. “The wall is really big for them. It’ll get better, but that is a reality for them right now.”
Math Expressions remains an “excellent choice for a curriculum,” Condon said.
“American math has been taught in a similar way for years and years and years, and it’s a strong focus on procedure over concept and understanding,” he said. “And Math Expressions is asking us to completely flip that mode. So instead of what do I do, it’s why do I do it, how do I do it, and what is my level of understanding?”
The curriculum is built around a “research-proven method, math discourse, which is students talking to other students about their mathematical thinking,” said Christine McDonald, a SISA coordinator.
It also meets standards for culturally proficient instruction, including lesson materials that represent the students, adaptations for English learners and students with individual education plans, and student opportunities for “choice and personal voice,” the report said.
Results from adaptive math testing show students are nearly back to the “normal” pre-COVID achievement levels of winter 2020, Gehrke said. Achievement gaps compared with white students have narrowed for some student subgroups and widened for some, “but in general we are making strides to keep moving forward,” he said.
From fall to winter, more than 60% of first graders notched “aggressive” or “typical” achievement growth this school year in every racial subgroup, Gehrke said. “Aggressive” is on track for more than one grade level of growth, and “typical” is on track for one grade level of growth.
Despite an inordinate share of adjustments to the new curriculum in fifth grade, that grade notched “aggressive” or “typical” growth of 50% or more in every subgroup, Gehrke said. And it had the lowest level of flat growth of any grade in the district.
Rigorous coursework disparities
The district’s enrollment in rigorous high school courses that qualify for postsecondary credit has dropped in recent years, but the representation of BIPOC students in those classes has begun to better mirror its diverse student body, according to Lowe.
Five years ago the majority of seats in any honors class would be filled by white students, Lowe said. Over time, representation in rigorous courses has “become more representative of our students,” he said. The district currently has about 31% white students.
In 2018-19, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) students enrolled in 914 rigorous courses, and white students in 1,592, Lowe said.
In 2022-23, BIPOC students enrolled in 767 rigorous courses, and white students in 677, he said.
In 2021-22, 22% of BIPOC students took one or more rigorous courses, and 39% of white students took one or more, Lowe said.
“And that trend hasn’t changed a lot over time,” he said. “The difference is the number of courses that a student is taking.”
The typical enrollee took two or three courses five years ago, and now most take only one, Lowe said.
The pandemic “did disrupt students in terms of their sense” of being “an advanced student or honor student,” he said.
“I think that students being home for so long disrupted that kind of mentality a bit,” Lowe said. “There are lots of studies that are coming out about an honors identity, and I would say this evidence does point to that. We don’t have a whole lot fewer students taking the rigorous courses, they’re just choosing to take fewer courses.”
Land offer
The district has an offer on 1.1 acres of land in the Diamondhead Education Center parking lot, Board Chair Scott Hume said. The board went into a closed session April 27 to discuss the offer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.