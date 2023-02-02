The “Profile of a Learner” in School District 191 checks a lot of boxes, in academics and in life.
The profile is an aspirational model of what Burnsville-Eagan-Savage students can become.
They would be academically ready, civic-minded, financially ready, future ready, life ready, workplace ready and culturally proficient.
More than two dozen bullet points list what these students can do — from thinking critically, being civically engaged and embracing diversity to managing money, pursuing interests and aptitudes and treating others respectfully.
The profile is a “vehicle to ensure common understanding when we talk about what we hope for our 191 graduates,” Kathy Funston, director of strategic partnerships and pathways, told the School Board Jan. 26.
An outgrowth of the district’s strategic planning, the profile was built with input from more than 300 meeting attendees and survey responses from across the district and community, according to Funston.
“The Profile of a Learner is really a collaboration of our community for our community of students,” she said. “It identifies the attributes students need to help them be future ready and community strong, and it assists with the district in creating programs and opportunities to support the development of these attributes.”
Now that the profile is developed, next steps will be pinpointing where in the curriculum the attributes are reinforced and developing ways to measure how well students attain them, Funston said.
Board Member Eric Miller said he was struck by “how much of this isn’t traditionally what a school would do.” After academics, the profile focuses on citizenship and “being a good human being. That leads, itself, as we know, to educational excellence.”
After further work with parent and staff groups the district will build a communications strategy around the profile, said Communications Director Aaron Tinklenberg.
The profile will be incorporated into district web and print materials, brand campaigns, enrollment campaigns and events around enrollment and pivotal grade transitions.
“We want people who find us and are thinking about whether or not they want to bring their children to District 191 schools to understand the experience that they’ll have here and what they can hope for their child as they go through the school system,” Tinklenberg said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.