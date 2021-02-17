Elementary students now back in school
They’re dubbed “drool teams” — the staff members who take saliva screenings of fellow staff members every other Monday at District 191 schools to detect asymptomatic coronavirus infection.
“People step up and do what they need to do,” said Bernadette Bien, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district’s lead licensed nurse. Saliva testing is a “powerful strategy” for detecting asymptomatic infection, which causes half of coronavirus transmission, Bien said.
The drool teams, which began their duties Feb. 1, are part of the evolving pandemic response in a district that has elementary students back in school full time and proposes to return secondary students to a hybrid of in-person and distance learning on March 1.
“There is really something special about seeing a group of 5- or 6-year-olds sitting and listening to their teacher read a book,” Superintendent Theresa Battle told the School Board Feb. 11.
Battle visited Sky Oaks Elementary on Feb. 1, the first day back for students in prekindergarten through second grade. Everyone wore masks, and staff members also wore face shields, she said. Many teachers used microphones to help students hear them better.
Students in grades three through five returned on Monday, Feb. 15.
The district is seeking a waiver from a state-mandated regional support team to return all secondary students — grades six through eight and nine through 12 — to hybrid from distance learning on March 1. A waiver is needed because the state requires staggered starts for more than three grades at a time in a building. One grade would be left hanging for two weeks if the district resumed middle school and three of the four high school grades at the same time, Battle said.
New confirmed cases in both Dakota and Scott counties are dropping to near the threshold of 30 per 10,000 residents that would allow a return to in-person learning, Battle said.
Returning to school is not “business as usual,” Bien cautioned. Question-and-answer sessions for families will be held as classrooms reopen, she said.
“Health and safety is still the No. 1 priority, and our school is doing a really good job in having that happen,” Bien said.
As of Feb. 11, every district employee had an opportunity to begin vaccination through public health departments in Dakota or Scott counties or Allina Health in Burnsville, she said. Allina is offering district educators last-minute access to doses of vaccine that might be available at the end of the day, she said.
She said she expects staff members who are getting vaccinations to have had two doses by the time spring break is over.
Board Member Scott Hume asked if it’s known how many employees are choosing not to be vaccinated. That’s confidential patient information, Bien said, noting that coronavirus vaccines are authorized for emergency use and vaccination is optional.
At Burnsville Alternative High School, about 40 students have taken advantage of “distance learning plus” since Jan. 19. They’re able to come to the building on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to complete assignments, organize tasks and receive support.
It’s a “tutoring center” atmosphere, Assistant Superintendent Brian Gersich said, adding that instruction is still delivered through distance learning.
The district continues to provide free meals for youth ages 1-18, in person at the elementary schools, through weekly curbside pickup at the two middle schools and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Sioux Trail Elementary for distance learners.
