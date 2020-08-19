Some families choosing all distance learning
Burnsville-Eagan-Savage students will begin the school year under a hybrid of distance and in-person learning, with an all-distance learning option.
The District 191 School Board approved on Aug. 13 a plan that will phase in school attendance over the month of September. Attendance will be kept under 50 percent of building capacity.
When the plan is fully implemented on Sept. 28, students in prekindergarten to second grade will attend school four days a week with one day of distance learning. Students in grades three through 12 will attend two days a week with three days of distance learning. Students at Burnsville Alternative High School will have a choice between four days and two days of in-person learning.
Though not ideal, the hybrid model is a safe option under those allowed by the Minnesota Department of Education for opening the during the COVID-19 pandemic, Superintendent Theresa Battle said.
“We are in the midst of a health pandemic, so things are not ideal and it is not a normal time,” Battle told the board.
With COVID-19 case rates on the rise in both Dakota and Scott counties, Battle said she ruled out the full in-person learning option, one of five provided by the state.
As of Aug. 13, Dakota had 21.4 cases per 10,000 residents over a 14-day period, and Scott had 25 — compared with 19.8 and 20.6, respectively, just a week earlier, Battle said. A majority of the district is in Dakota.
The state recommends hybrid learning in districts with 20 to 29 cases per 10,000. If a district includes more than one county, the count is taken from the county with the highest rate.
School will open on Thursday, Sept. 10, with distance learning for all students in grades two through 12 and conferences and assessments in kindergarten and first grade.
The hybrid begins Sept. 14 with prekindergarten, first, sixth and ninth grades, and distance learning for the other students. It will add in grades two, three, seven and 12 on Sept. 21 and be fully implemented on Sept. 28.
Rising case rates could cause the district to pivot quickly. The state recommends hybrid learning for elementary students and distance learning for secondary students if rates reach 30 to 49 per 10,000, and all distance learning if they reach 50 or more.
Districts have five days to prepare for a switch, Battle said.
The numbers “are not turning in our favor,” Board Member Darcy Schatz said. “They will eventually, but they’re not right now.”
District 191 family survey results from this summer found the strongest support for a hybrid learning model, with 62 percent “strongly” or “somewhat” supporting it, while the greatest opposition (“strongly” or “somewhat”) was for all in-person learning at 51 percent.
“Strongly” or “somewhat” support for all distance learning was at 47 percent, and for all in-person learning 41 percent.
In a single survey question, most of the staff (64.3 percent) felt somewhat or very uncomfortable about returning to a normal school schedule.
The district is also offering the One91 Virtual Academy for distance learning only. As of Aug. 13, more than 1,500 students were registered with three registration days left, Communications Director Aaron Tinklenberg said.
“I want you to know as we move forward our plan will be based on the safety of our staff and students,” Battle said. “Our goal will be to provide choice, flexibility and consistency for our families.”
More details
School dismissal times will be 55 to 60 minutes earlier than usual to accommodate bus, building and classroom cleaning. Students will be assigned an online task to complete that day.
Start times may be adjusted by about 10 minutes to accommodate health and safety protocols, said Imina Oftedahl, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.
Because the number of buses available is limited by the district’s contract with its provider, it’s asking parents whose children are usually bused but are able to provide their own transportation to opt out of busing, said Lisa Rider, executive director of business services.
Learning environments
In response to a board member’s question, Oftedahl sketched out what a second-grader’s day in school will look like.
The masked student will board the bus, take an assigned seat and be met at school by a staff member who will direct students to a specific area so they can enter the building with six feet of social distancing, she said.
Breakfast will be brought to the classroom in most cases, she said. Students will then move into a literacy or math block in pods of 12 to 18, depending on the size of the space.
If students are asked to sit in a circle, floor markings will delineate six-foot distancing, Oftedahl said. Students will have time for stretching and other “fidgeting exercises.”
During recess, pods will have assigned spaces on the playground, Oftedahl said.
Lunch will be delivered to classrooms or students will pick it up from the cafeteria, she said.
Students will return to a block with time for individual or small-group interventions, Oftedahl said. Students may get livestreamed instruction from a teacher in another pod or direct instruction from the pod teacher.
They’ll leave school with their online assignment, having been under mask and social-distancing edicts all day, she said.
“For many of us, especially our young students, wearing a mask is a learning process,” said school nurse Bernadette Bien, urging parents to get their children in the habit.
Teacher teams will collaborate on hybrid instruction, Oftedahl said.
At the secondary level, directional hall signs will direct student flow during passing times, she said. Students will still work in lab classrooms but at every other station, and two students won’t work together at single stations as they have in the past, Oftedahl said.
The secondary music departments have full distance learning programs for band, orchestra and choir, she said. Singing together isn’t safe, she said.
Virtual Academy teachers will be assigned solely to the distance learning program, said Rachel Gorton, director of technology. All district students will get a Chromebook, and Schoology and Seesaw will remain the learning management systems, she said.
“We’ve gotten pretty good at the curbside pickup and delivery of materials,” she said, referring to spring’s abrupt transition to distance learning.
The Virtual Academy will provide daily opportunities for videoconferencing with teachers, who will post office hours, Oftedahl said. There will be accommodations for struggling students, students seeking enrichment and English language learners, she said.
Communication with families will be streamlined so that “students and parents are not overwhelmed,” Oftedahl said.
The district heard “loud and clear” during the spring that parents were “inundated with reminders and instructions that came to them in various ways,” she said.
Under the Visual Academy and hybrid models, the number of student contact days will remain the same as scheduled in the 2020-21 calendar, Assistant Superintendent Brian Gersich said.
The district is still working on plans for student activities, he said. The Minnesota State High School League has moved the football and volleyball seasons to winter and spring.
For programs such as debate, advisers can propose plans that meet social distancing and mask requirements, he said.
“And online if need be,” Gersich said.
The district is asking parents to screen their children at home for illness before sending them to school.
Students or staff members who feel ill in school will be isolated until arrangements are made to deliver them home.
“Whether you have a child in our schools or not, we all benefit from following the safe practices of social distancing, wearing a mask, washing our hands, because part of getting our economy going does really start with getting our parents back to work and our kids in our schools,” Board Chair Abigail Alt said.
