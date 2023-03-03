Board approves Achievement and Integration plan
Raising graduation rates, boosting kindergarten readiness and narrowing racial gaps in the percentage of students taking rigorous courses are equity goals for School District 191.
Increasing the percentage of students exposed to culturally responsive instruction is also a district goal in the coming school years.
The goals are part of the district’s Achievement and Integration plan for 2023 to 2026. The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board approved the plan and its $2.04 million budget Feb. 27.
Districts can apply for Achievement and Integration funding under a state program that covers 70% of costs, with 30% coming from local taxes.
The program aims to promote racial and economic integration, raise student achievement, create equitable educational opportunities and reduce economic disparities based on students’ racial, ethnic and economic backgrounds.
The district’s goals for narrowing achievement gaps are aimed at graduation rates and kindergarten readiness.
In its application, the district told the state it will seek to raise the four-year graduation rate for all students from 84% in 2021 to 90% in 2025.
More specific goals are to raise Latino students’ four-year rate from 66% to 78%, and native and indigenous students’ four-year rate from 67% to 80%.
The district aims to boost literacy for incoming kindergartners of color. Its goal for all students of color is to raise the percentage of those meeting a pre-reading literacy benchmark from 35% in fall 2022 to 55% in fall 2025.
The goal for Latino students is to raise the percentage from 10% to 30%, and for native and indigenous students from 20% to 40%.
The district aims to lower the demographic disparity of students of color enrolled in rigorous high school courses from 17% in 2021-22 to 8% in 2025-26. Disparities arise when percentages differ between groups.
Rigorous courses are those that can provide college credit or an industry certification.
The district also aims to increase the percentage of students exposed to culturally responsive instruction from 72% in 2022 to 90% in 2026. The benchmark is based on the availability and use of Culturally Proficient School Systems Lesson Study Tools, according to the district.
Strategies for meeting the goals include schoolwide AVID programs (Advancement via Individual Determination), family support through school cultural liaisons and social workers, engagement with families of Native American and indigenous students, and further development of culturally proficient school systems through professional development and coordination of equity programs.
The AVID and Native American strategies include partnerships with Lakeville Area District 194. District 191 is paired with District 194 under the Achievement and Integration plan.
