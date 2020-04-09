Distance learning up close

From her south Minneapolis living room, Becca Buck sends video lessons to students in the six classes she works with per day.
Human interaction has gone digital for the Gideon Pond Elementary School music specialist and her students. One of her lessons is a song usually accompanied by a bean bag-tossing game.
Now, she asks students to record, shoot video of or simply type the “body percussion” they substituted for the bean bag toss.
“It’s been kind of an overwhelming day,” Buck said Monday, April 6, the first full day of distance learning for elementary students in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191. “I can’t keep up. Every time I refresh there’s like 10 new comments. It’s fun.”
The first week of the coronavirus school closings went by the flex-day schedule the district adopted for weather-related closures.
With full distance learning now underway, the district is layering in subjects gradually at the elementary level, said Rachel Gorton, the district’s instruction/technology coordinator.
Math and literacy are the top two right now, “simply because of the importance of those two subjects,” Gorton said. Physical education specialists are offering options for students to get some movement every day, she said. Digital learning specialists have shifted to teacher and family tech support, Gorton said.
Every student has a Chromebook at home, including elementary students who don’t take theirs home in normal times, she said.
Teachers seem to be seizing the new challenge, Gorton said: “I do hear and see an excitement from teachers as well as concerns, no doubt about it.”
Teachers interviewed for this article say the missing element is the face-to-face interaction that lets them know if students are “getting it.” And there’s no work-around for that.
Jim Condon, fourth grade
When Jim Condon’s fourth-graders at Edward Neill Elementary logged into their Schoology accounts on Monday, they found Google slides with morning announcements, birthday announcements for two students, “goofy news of the day” and a layout of the day’s lessons and expectations. Monday was math, Condon said.
“Schoology is a full learning platform, which means I can give my kids lessons, I can give them daily announcements, I can give them quizzes and tests, I can do most everything that I do in my classroom with the exception of human interaction and human contact,” said the teaching veteran of more than 25 years.
He had already shot three videos of himself giving math instruction, and two more that served as talking-head greetings for the morning announcements.
“I’ve got 12 kids today who turned in those math workbook pages,” Condon said. “Virtually everything I would be doing in my classroom is still happening. The biggest drawback, of course, is because we weren’t there, we weren’t having that interaction. That whole idea of feedback is really difficult. I have to do feedback in writing now, and I have to hope and trust they’re going to read it and it will make sense.”
His class is scheduled to see the school music specialist this week. Conden said the teacher asked him by email to remind students to look in the other learning platform, Seesaw, for their music activities.
Becca Buck,
elementary music
Buck, the Gideon Pond music specialist, said the music, art and phy ed specialists are all sending out lessons and assignments.
She said she’s shot 30 videos of herself singing, playing and teaching, five for each grade level, and will send one a day for the next month to students in each of the classes scheduled to meet with her.
Not all will require a response from students, Buck said.
“Sometimes I just want music to be a comfort and a place where they can see a familiar face and pretend they’re with their classroom again, making music,” she said.
The absence of instantaneous feedback during a song or game takes some of the joy out of her work, Buck said.
“It reminds me how much I love my job and how much I love being with my kids every day.”
Orion Patrie,
Burnsville High
School industrial
technology
Orion Patrie, who teaches engineering classes at Burnsville High School, said distance learning provides for the 100 weekly minutes of instruction he’s required to deliver per class.
In a regular 45-minute class period, some time is spent on taking attendance, getting organized and cleaning up, Patrie said.
“In all honesty, you really have 20, maybe 30 minutes on a really good day of actually what I would call class time, working on assignments and things like that,” said Patrie, whose subjects include civil engineering, engineering design and development and aerospace engineering. “And then of course the last five to 10 minutes is for cleanup and putting computers away and things of that nature. (Distance learning is) very comparable to what they would have in a normal school day.”
Putting himself in his students’ shoes, “I wouldn’t mind this too much,” Patrie said. “It depends on how the teacher does it, but if they gave me all my assignments up front on Monday, I might just work on engineering all day Monday and be done for the week, or whatever. Honestly, you’ll have more time in the day as well because you don’t have passing periods. If they really wanted, they could be eating their lunch while doing their work. I don’t think I’d mind it too much.”
He and the teacher currently teaching the fabrication lab class took desktop 3D printers home from school so they can print off student projects and either display them by video or eventually give them back.
Patrie is ahead of the game in making videos of himself teaching. He does a lot of that anyway, so he can circulate among students while the lesson plays.
“Which is similar to what they’re going to be doing virtually,” Patrie said. “It’s just the circulation is completely different, because if they have a question they’re going to have to contact me by email, or we can set up a Zoom meeting.”
Patrie said he hopes to establish weekly all-class meetings via Zoom for each of his classes.
“There is something to say about physical cues and eye contact and things like that,” he said. “When I’m in front of the classroom and I’m talking, I can pick out, hmm, they’re just not quite getting it, and I can explain further. Whereas if it’s just written, text, or even in Zoom, if they’re not showing me their picture, their video, I don’t even know.”
Deanna Bane,
Burnsville High
School chemistry
Like Patrie, Burnsville High School chemistry teacher Deanna Bane said it’s not hard to deliver 100 minutes of weekly digital instruction.
Students are “watching video clips and examples of us working problems out on the board through videos and things like that,” she said.
She has received emails “constantly” from students since the high school began distance learning on Monday, March 30.
“Our kids are so digitally connected,” said Bane, who teaches from her home office — the bedroom of one of her kids who moved out — in Apple Valley. “I have gotten emails nonstop since we came out of the gate on Monday. ... They haven’t hesitated to check in with us that way.”
Teachers post classroom presentations and assignments, and students choose when to do them, Bane said.
“We do have a lot of students that are still working,” she said. “They’re in some of those areas of essential service.”
Many teachers used the week of spring break to prepare videos and lessons, she said.
“A lot of us did work straight through spring break, but hey, we couldn’t go anywhere anyway,” Bane said.
Upcoming units in chemistry include gas laws and solutions, which can be demonstrated without a live lab setting, she said.
“They can virtually blow up a balloon or compress a container,” said Bane, a 15-year BHS veteran. “It gets them some pretty good experiences. I would say our local and global communities in the sciences have really pulled together to make a lot of resources available for us at no cost.”
Testing will take new forms, she predicted.
“I’ve talked to a lot of teachers in other districts and there’s really a wide variety of philosophies about tests,” Bane said. “There really is no way to give a secure test, so I think ours will look very different. Students will probably be sharing the information that they’ve learned in digital ways, making posters, writing short papers or paragraphs, things like that.”
For face-to-face exchanges with students, some teachers have used the Google Meet app, and teachers recently received training in Zoom, Bane said.
“It’s something that our district leadership has reinforced many, many times, that as often as possible we need to be connecting with our students face to face,” Bane said. “We all miss our kids. I’m kind of an introvert. Being home is comfortable for me. But I’m really starting to miss the interactions with my students and colleagues.”
