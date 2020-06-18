District 191 reports on ‘COVID-19 journey’
The abrupt change to distance learning this spring wasn’t perfect, but the efforts by School District 191 staff bordered on heroic, district officials say.
The School Board heard a report from department heads June 11 about the district’s “COVID-19 journey,” which began with a March 16 order to close district schools. District 191 Superintendent Theresa Battle closed the schools two days ahead of Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order, which required that instruction resume on March 30.
“I cannot say enough about how impressed I am with the amazing staff in 191,” Battle said. “You have responded to the challenge before us.”
The district distributed more than 3,000 Chromebooks and other learning materials to families and provided free meals at more than 30 locations, Battle said.
Instructional leaders delivered more than 50 hours of professional development to prepare teachers for distance learning, she said.
“We had spring break, which gave folks time to reflect and prepare,” said Imina Oftedahl, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.
There were “inequities” in instruction, according to Oftedahl and Rachel Gorton, instructional technology coordinator. Wi-Fi “hot spots” were added to expand Internet access, and the district worked with Comcast to on a sponsorship program to provide connections for some families, Gorton said.
School social workers and cultural liaisons aided the effort to get families connected, she said.
“We know that distance learning disproportionately impacted some of our students,” Gorton said.
Making personal connections with students via the technology was of chief importance, Oftedahl said.
“We wanted to take the best from face-to-face instruction and the best from online learning instruction and combine those together,” she said.
There were “many struggles” with technology, but students loved video interactions with teachers, Oftedahl said.
A survey of students in grades kindergarten through five showed that 44 percent found distance learning mostly good, and 16 percent “loved it.” Students complained of missing their friends and teachers, struggling with technology, experiencing distractions at home and not being able to ask teachers questions.
Secondary students also had complaints about technology and distractions, as well as feeling overwhelmed or unmotivated. Teachers worried about trouble communicating with students, tech problems, students without Internet access and “feelings of isolation,” according to a district report.
Support staff continued to provide services, from school counselors’ “virtual calming room” to telemedicine at Park Nicollet Foundation’s Diamondhead Clinic. Headway Behavioral Services, which provides mental health services in the district, switched to telemedicine. Sixty-eight percent of clients participated.
Through June 4, the food service staff had served 326,808 free meals and 144,573 free snacks.
Food service was provided at the three middle schools, three child-care sites and 31 housing complexes, and through three home-delivery routes for medically fragile students, said Julie Kronabetter, director of food and nutrition services.
Custodians used electrostatic sprayers to disinfect buildings and surfaces, including playgrounds, used for the state-mandated child care for essential workers, said Dave Lake, director of operations and transportation.
“Dr. Battle, you and our district have moved mountains in the last couple of months,” Board Chair Abigail Alt said. “I am in awe.”
“I wouldn’t say it’s been great,” Board Member Eric Miller said, “but your performance has been outstanding.”
For next school year, Battle said, the district is preparing for three scenarios: all students returning to school, a hybrid of distance and on-site learning and a repeat of distance learning only.
The state has yet to decide between the three. The “virus will guide what happens,” Battle said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.