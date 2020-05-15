There’s one solution for Burnsville’s landfill dilemma, and other options aren’t worth discussing, City Council members said Tuesday.
Wedded to a cleanup plan for the old Freeway Landfill that would open most of the property to development, council members refused to even opine on another option. It would unearth the trash and re-cover it on the property in a new landfill with a lining underneath.
Burnsville supports a “dig-and-haul” plan to move the garbage from Freeway to the nearby Burnsville Sanitary Landfill in the Minnesota River bottom. That would leave all the Freeway property immediately west of Interstate 35W as prime real estate.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is pursuing both dig-and-haul and on-site dig-and-line options in dual bids it will present to the Legislature in 2021.
At Tuesday’s council work session, MPCA Assistant Commissioner Kirk Koudelka asked — nicely — if there were any way the council could at least comment on dig-and-line options.
“No, there is not,” Council Member Cara Schulz replied. “Dig and line in any way, shape or form is absolutely, 100 percent unacceptable.”
Koudelka was seeking feedback on the city’s preference for the height of the landfill structure that would be erected under dig and line and the size of the remaining developable footprint.
Under three options, heights range from 790 to 850 feet, and developable footprints from 6.4 acres to 22.1. The value of potential development would top out at $18.53 million, according to the MPCA.
By contrast, removing all the trash from the Freeway property would leave more than 100 acres for development, with estimated value of $732.86 million, the agency estimates.
“The property tax revenues for the state, the county and the city are what’s at stake here,” Council Member Dan Kealey said.
Dig and line would rob the city of a “big, beautiful, billion-dollar development” and leave it with an unsightly “green hill” at the city’s northern entrance, Kealey said.
“I can’t give any recommendation on dig and line, period, and I don’t think our council should,” he said.
Schulz — and Daniel Schleck, attorney for Freeway Landfill owner the McGowan family trust — characterized the potential development boom on the property as a richly deserved “thank you” to Burnsville for accepting decades of the metro region’s waste in its two riverfront landfills and the old Freeway Dump east of I-35W.
The MPCA for years has sought cleanup of the Freeway properties, saying that years from now when the nearby Kraemer Mining and Materials limestone mine stops pumping groundwater, it will rise into the Freeway garbage and endanger drinking water for Burnsville and Savage.
Burnsville officials acknowledge the hazard — which Schleck strongly refuted — and say protecting drinking water is their top priority.
Their second is economic development. Reclaiming the Freeway Landfill property for development is crucial for redevelopment of the city’s entire Minnesota River Quadrant bordered by the river, Highway 13, the freeway and the Savage border, the city says.
Kraemer and Waste Management, owner of the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill, propose to move the Freeway garbage over a private road to the operating landfill, which requires state certification to expand its capacity. Kraemer would also mine limestone from the emptied Freeway landfill.
The council passed a resolution last year supporting the plan.
Dig-and-line costs for the Freeway properties range from $68 million for the tallest trash structure to $139 million for the shortest, the MPCA estimates.
Dig-and-haul costs range from $145 million to $795 million, the agency estimates.
The wide range of estimates depends largely on where the trash would be relocated and the fees charged to accept it, Koudelka said.
Kraemer has claimed that relocation to the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill could be done at a cost comparable to dig and line.
Koudelka said the MPCA doesn’t have the companies’ information as it estimates costs and prepares to put a dig-and-haul option out for competitive bids.
“Whoever bids can choose how they want to do it,” he said.
City and Dakota County officials are also keenly interested in the certificate of need sought by Waste Management to expand landfill capacity to accept the Freeway garbage and more new trash for years into the future.
The city has asked the county to waive its tipping fees for the dig and haul, and the county says fees generated by the larger landfill expansion are needed to make the county whole on the deal.
Steps remain in the certificate of need process, includig a supplemental environmental impact statement for which Waste Management is assembling information, Koudelka said.
“To me, the certificate of need goes hand in hand with removing the waste from the Freeway Landfill,” County Commissioner Liz Workman of Burnsville told him. “I know you disagree with me. But every time I hear you try to separate the two, I’m going to be right behind you trying to put the two back together.”
Information sessions
The MPCA will hold Facebook Live presentations on the Freeway Landfill and Dump project on Monday, May 18.
An introduction will be given at 11 a.m., and a virtual public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. to present the options in more detail and answer questions. For details on how to participate in the virtual public meeting visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/waste/freeway-landfill-and-dump
