District 191 plans to move alternative school to M.W. Savage
District 191 School Board members agreed April 23 to keep Diamondhead Education Center, continue to use it for district offices and numerous other functions, and consider selling all or part of the Metcalf Middle School property.
Board members also agreed to explore the sale of outlots at Diamondhead for commercial development. The property has about twice the needed parking, according to consultant Ehlers Public Finance Advisors.
Board members also agreed to sell the district’s River Ridge building, the former district office building that now houses the BEST transitional program for special education students ages 18 to 21. Officials plan to move the program to Diamondhead.
The decision to keep Diamondhead is a key step in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district’s planning for several buildings in the wake of its decision to close three schools. Metcalf and Sioux Trail and Marion W. Savage elementary schools will close at the end of this year because of declining district enrollment.
Centrally located in Burnsville’s Heart of the City, the 140,000-square-foot Diamondhead houses district administrative offices, the Burnsville Senior Center, Community Education, early childhood classes, early childhood special education and several meeting and classrooms.
The board’s decision refutes another consultant’s recommendation last year to close and sell Diamondhead. That consultant, Roger Worner, worked with the district on the school closings.
Diamondhead’s central location and programs are “the whole reason you moved there,” Stacie Kvilvang of Ehlers told board members during a videoconference workshop. She said consultants heard “loud and clear it’s a great central location” for the district.
Scattering programs to other buildings would incur moving and retrofitting costs.
“It is more cost-effective to use your existing assets,” Kvilvang said.
A prime site for apartments, the property could fetch $4 million to $5.4 million — the latter of which is the district’s remaining debt on it, according to Ehlers.
Selling a 2-acre outlot could fetch an estimated $1.2 million.
By law, districts must use proceeds from building and property sales to pay down the district’s existing bonded debt, which would reduce the debt levy paid by local taxpayers, according to Ehlers.
District 191, which has cut its operating budget twice in the last two years and predicts more pain ahead, is pursuing special state legislation to allow proceeds to go into the general fund instead of debt levy reduction.
With such legislation, the district could come out ahead on keeping Diamondhead, selling River Ridge, moving BEST and selling all or part of Metcalf. Net proceeds would be $1.54 million if 10 acres of Metcalf property were sold and $3.17 million if the entire property were sold, Ehlers estimated. The figures don’t include the additional sale of a 2-acre outlot at Diamondhead.
Ehlers presented several options for Diamondhead, River Ridge and Metcalf.
Metcalf
While entertaining the possible sale of part or all of the Eagan property, board members held off on further consensus.
The district has to decide whether Nicollet and Eagle Ridge middle schools will meet its middle school needs into the future, or whether it’s still a “three-middle school district,” Board Chair Abigail Alt said.
Eagle Ridge in Savage was built to accommodate an addition in the event enrollment rebounds someday.
But it would be “exceptionally optimistic” to expect needing more middle school space “in the immediate future and potentially quite awhile,” Board Member Eric Miller said.
The entire 35-acre Metcalf property could fetch $2.63 million, but $8.21 million in debt remains on the building, Ehlers reported.
Selling 10 acres could fetch $1 million.
Single-family homes or townhomes are the likeliest use for the property, which has single-family neighbors to the south, Eagan officials told Ehlers.
New homes could bolster enrollment, Alt said.
Selling the entire property “makes the most sense, but again, I think we all need to have a conversation around what that might mean,” she said.
River Ridge
The River Ridge building’s price range is $823,000 to $1.18 million, according to Ehlers.
Moving the BEST program to Diamondhead would be a good fit because it could share some supervision with early childhood special education, Special Education Director Stephanie White said.
There may also be a business learning opportunity for BEST students at the building’s coffee shop, the Campus Cup, she said.
Cedar
The district plans to lease all of the Cedar school building in Eagan to Intermediate School District 917 beginning in the fall of 2021.
District 917 now leases half the building. The other half houses the district’s Burnsville Alternative High School.
Officials plan to move that school to M.W. Savage. The building’s layout is conducive to the school’s small-group feel and culture, Assistant Superintendent Brian Gersich said.
M.W. Savage is a better fit for the school than Metcalf, a round building where supervision would be more difficult, or Sioux Trail, where the school would not fit on a single floor, he said.
M.W. Savage is also near a public transit stop, another advantage, Gersich said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.