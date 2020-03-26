Diamondhead, Metcalf options studied

Diamondhead has great redevelopment potential
Apartment builders, listen up: There’s a prime redevelopment site in Burnsville’s Heart of the City, just off Interstate 35W.
But is it for sale?
The District 191 School Board is mulling options for Diamondhead Education Center, which houses central offices and other district programs.
But real estate developers in touch with Ehlers, the district’s financial consultant, agree.
“It’s a great site,” Stacie Kvilvang of Ehlers told the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage board at a March 19 workshop. “It really, truly is a great site.”
Ehlers met with six developers about the 11.5-acre property and spoke with others. A chunk of available land in a fully developed suburb gets people “coming out of the woods and looking at it,” Kvilvang said.
They agree that apartments will lead the way, with “vertical” development fetching the best price, she said.
Diamondhead is one of six district buildings that are part of a potential shuffle prompted by the board’s decision to close Sioux Trail and Marion W. Savage elementary schools and Metcalf Middle School after this school year.
In addition to the closed schools and Diamondhead, other buildings with uses to be decided are River Ridge, a former district office building that now houses the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Transition program, and Cedar School, part of which houses Burnsville Alternative High School and part of which is leased to Intermediate School District 917.
Ehlers has studied reuse and redevelopment options for all or parts of Diamondhead and Metcalf, which occupies a sprawling 35.1 acres on Diffley Road in Eagan.
Single-family homes or townhomes would work on the Diamondhead property but aren’t the highest and best use, Ehlers concluded. The property has limited potential for retail or office and likely no shot at a hotel, Ehlers said.
Metcalf is “basically great for single family,” Kvilvang said. “We heard that from the development community as well.”
Eagan’s community development director told her apartments may meet community resistance, Kvilvang said.
Ehlers is studying eight options between Diamondhead and Metcalf: changing nothing; selling an outlot at Diamondhead for development; selling the entire property for redevelopment and moving the building’s uses to Metcalf; selling it for redevelopment and building a new district building on site; selling it for redevelopment, building a new building on site and splitting Diamondhead’s current uses between the new building and Metcalf; leasing Diamondhead to other users and moving the building’s uses to Metcalf; redeveloping the property but retaining it under a land lease and moving uses to Metcalf; and keeping Diamondhead but selling a portion of the Metcalf property for development.
Diamondhead houses district offices, the Burnsville Senior Center, Community Education, early childhood classes, early childhood special education and meeting and classroom space for staff training and community use.
The building hosts strong programs that have expanded there, said Lisa Rider, the district’s business services director.
“That is something I would encourage people not to discount,” she said.
Moving programs for small children to other buildings requires retrofits, often restrooms, Rider said. Because of the district’s tenuous budget picture Rider indicated she doesn’t want to incur large relocation costs.
At Cedar School, leasing all of it to Intermediate District 917 and moving the alternative high school elsewhere in the district is possible.
School districts must use proceeds from property sales or leases to first retire debt on the buildings. They can escape that obligation only with special state legislation, Board Chair Abigail Alt said.
If Metcalf were no longer available as a middle school and an enrollment turnaround created a need for one, an addition could be built at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Savage for an estimated $13 million at today’s costs, according to Ehlers.
The company is scheduled to meet again with the board April 23. A board decision on Diamondhead is expected in June, followed by decisions on the other properties.
