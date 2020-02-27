Diamondhead, Metcalf are pivotal

Two middle schools or three?
As School District 191 officials mull the future of six district buildings, including three schools that will close next year, two questions are pivotal.
Should Diamondhead Education Center be sold for redevelopment?
And after Metcalf Middle School closes, should the district downsize its future vision to the two remaining middle schools or await a day when a turnaround in declining enrollment might justify reopening it?
Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board members teed up the questions but reached no conclusions at a Feb. 20 workshop. The district will develop a list of options and hear from its financial consultant at the board’s April 23 meeting.
Board Chair Abigail Alt said she considers either Diamondhead or Metcalf a candidate for redevelopment.
Losing a building that houses programs would have ripple effects as programs are relocated. Selling Diamondhead would have the biggest impact.
The former shopping center in Burnsville’s Heart of the City, which for years housed the former Burnsville High School Senior Campus, now houses district offices, the Burnsville Senior Center, Community Education, early childhood classes, early childhood special education and meeting and classrooms for staff training and community use.
“It becomes very important for us to know the intent of the use of this building so that we can make some decisions as the dominoes fall either way,” said Stephanie White, director of student support services.
Moving costs for all the programs are estimated at $2 million to $2.5 million. Some retrofits would be needed at buildings that receive the programs.
Early education and child care might get a boost if Diamondhead stays open. The district has had discussions on expanding child care through a community early childhood center. Along with Community Education, interested parties include the Burnsville YMCA, the cities of Savage and Burnsville and Head Start.
The program would help the district “align our work from birth all the way through third grade,” White said.
“That work will happen no matter what happens with our buildings and what the district decides to do as we use these buildings,” she said. “But we’re excited about the potential if that does occur.”
Board Member DeeDee Currier repeated her strong support for keeping Diamondhead.
“This building was designed to be multiage, multipurpose, a dream come true for this community, this school district,” Currier said, calling Diamondhead “an absolute gorgeous community asset.”
Ehlers, the district’s financial consultant, ran a hypothetical scenario involving sale of the property for apartments and townhomes, the most likely uses. After repaying debt on the building and covering expenses to move programs and retrofit other buildings, the district would lose an estimated $1.7 million.
Considerations for keeping Diamondhead include its clustering of administrative services in a central location and its generous meeting space for groups, events and School Board meetings, a district report said.
Other buildings in the mix are Cedar School, part of which houses Burnsville Alternative High School and part of which is leased to Intermediate School District 917; River Ridge, a former district office building that now houses the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Transition program for students ages 18 to 21; and M.W. Savage and Sioux Trail elementary schools, which the board voted to close next year along with Metcalf.
The elementary schools or Metcalf could take in the alternative high school, the BEST program and district offices, the report said. District 917 wants to lease all of Cedar beginning in the fall of 2021, which would force out the alternative high school.
Sioux Trail or M.W. Savage could also house an early childhood center that includes Head Start, the report said.
If declining enrollment does turn around and the district needs more middle school space again, Eagle Ridge Middle School was designed for an addition, and Nicollet Middle School is on a big piece of land, White said.
“What is the vision for the middle school model?” she asked. “Are we ready to really see us as a two middle school district? ... Or is our intent to really be a three middle school district once our enrollment turns around?”
Retrofitting a building for other uses and then returning it to the original use has costs, White noted.
That money “might be better spent, for example, on building an addition,” Alt said.
Insisting on three middle schools again may come at the expense of stability, she said, noting that the district just voted to change attendance boundaries after voting to close the three schools.
“A three middle school (model) would set us up for change again,” Alt said. “It would set us up to divide, again, and change boundaries, again.”
