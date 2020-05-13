State Sen. Jim Carlson has earned the endorsement of the Minnesota DFL in District 51, which comprises most of Eagan and northern Burnsville.
The endorsement allows the DFL to actively promote and support his re-election.
He had previously received the endorsements of the DFL Veterans Caucus and the Teamsters Joint Council 32’s DRIVE Commission.
Carlson is a lifelong resident of the Eagan community, having grown up on his family’s farm near Carlson Lake, and is a retired 3M engineer. He lives with his wife, Gayle, and has two adult children, Lindsay and David, and one grandchild, Archie.
Carlson was first elected to the Senate in 2006. He is the ranking member on the State Government and Elections Committee and also serves on the Environment and Natural Resources Committee and the Transportation Committee.
“I am honored and humbled to have, once again, earned the endorsement of the DFL,” Carlson said in a statement. “The support and friendship of our local DFL unit has been instrumental in allowing me to serve our Eagan and Burnsville neighbors for nearly 12 years. I consider it the privilege of a lifetime to represent our community in the Minnesota Senate.”
For many years, he carried the bill to ban handheld cellphone use while driving, leading to its passage and signature into law by Gov. Tim Walz last spring.
“We have tough times ahead of us, but we can come out of the COVID-19 crisis stronger by following the science and focusing on community wellbeing,” he said. “We have important work to do to guarantee access to broadband throughout the state, ensure that all Minnesotans can afford to pay their rents and mortgages, provide economic security to our furloughed school workers, pass a bonding bill for safe and good-paying jobs, and safeguard our election security and safety.
He said the he will only accomplish these goals with a DFL majority in the Senate.
“Campaigning will be different this year, but I look forward to talking to all our neighbors about these and other critical issues,” he said. “I hope to earn each and every vote in the district and to continue serving Eagan and Burnsville in the Minnesota Senate.”
