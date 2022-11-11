Democrats win state seats in Burnsville, Eagan

Sen. Port helped engineer DFL Senate takeover
Democrats’ surprise recapture of the Minnesota Senate in Tuesday’s election was especially sweet for Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville.
Port, who comfortably won her own race in District 55, helped engineer the party’s apparent one-seat Senate majority, its first in six years. She was Senate Democrats’ candidate support leader, working with campaigns around the state.
“I was cautiously optimistic,” said Port, co-founder of the nonprofit Blueprint Campaigns, “but it’s really exciting to see those who worked so hard make it through the finish line.”
Port was part of a solid blue election outcome in Burnsville and neighboring Eagan. First elected in 2020, when she unseated former Republican Sen. Dan Hall, Port defeated former Republican Rep. Pam Myhra 55.3% to 44.6% on Tuesday. Senate District 55 includes most of Burnsville and all of Savage.
House District 55B Rep. Kaela Berg, DFL-Burnsville, defeated Republican Van Holston 58.4% to 41.5%. The district includes all of southern and part of north central Burnsville.
District 55A Rep. Jess Hanson, DFL-Burnsville, defeated Republican Gabriela Kroetch, of Savage, 53% to 46.9%. The district includes northwest Burnsville and all of Savage.
In Senate District 52, which includes northeast Burnsville, Sen. Jim Carlson, DFL-Eagan, beat Republican Stephen Lowell 63.2% to 36.6%. Results were also lopsided in the Eagan House districts, with Rep. Liz Reyer, DFL-Eagan, beating Republican Fern Smith 62% to 37.9% in 52A, and Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, beating Republican Cynthia Lonnquist 61.7% to 38.2% in 52B.
The Burnsville numbers weren’t as lopsided, but Port sees her city becoming a pretty solid DFL blue.
“I think Burnsville is a blue city,” said Port, 40, whose work on various campaigns goes back a decade and who lost a Burnsville House race before she was elected senator. “But I think just like any other district, it only stays that way if we continue to show up and organize, and that’s my plan as a legislator, to stay really connected to the community. It didn’t shift overnight. When I won in 2020, it had been a progression over the last decade, with work and great candidates.”
Suburban turnout overall was robust Tuesday and “pretty decisively DFL,” Port said, “and I think a lot of that is frankly on the back of Roe vs. Wade and reproductive care and attacks on women’s health.”
Redistricting after the 2020 census “worked in our favor,” Port said. A portion of northern Lakeville she now represents in District 56 was lopped off from the new District 55.
Despite polling suggesting inflation was overtaking the U.S. Supreme Court’s summer ruling ending the constitutional right to an abortion as an election issue, abortion “never, ever shuffled out of those top two or three issues, and it was a crucial one,” Port said.
The 2023 Legislature should codify the right to abortion in law and not just depend on a state Supreme Court case that currently guarantees it, said Port, a co-founder and a chair of the Legislature’s Reproductive Freedom Caucus.
Among other DFL priorities, including paid family leave, Port called for more investment in affordable housing.
“I think we should be talking about a billion dollars over the next four years,” said Port, who serves on the Senate Housing Finance and Policy Committee. “We are way behind on housing and we need to make real substantial investments, both in single-family homes and in helping renters make sure they can afford their homes as well.”
She’ll go into the 2023 session still weakened by a case of long COVID. She suffers from cardiology problems and neuropathy and walks with a cane because of pain and numbness in her legs, Port said.
But she’s “learned to adjust my life to living with a disability, which thousands of Minnesotans do every day.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.