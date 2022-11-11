Sen. Port helped engineer DFL Senate takeover  

Democrats’ surprise recapture of the Minnesota Senate in Tuesday’s election was especially sweet for Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville.

Democrats win state seats in Burnsville, Eagan

Lindsey Port
Democrats win state seats in Burnsville, Eagan

Kaela Berg
Democrats win state seats in Burnsville, Eagan

Jess Hanson
Democrats win state seats in Burnsville, Eagan

Jim Carlson
Democrats win state seats in Burnsville, Eagan

Liz Reyer
Democrats win state seats in Burnsville, Eagan

Ruth Richardson

Tags

Load comments