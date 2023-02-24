edu 194 toy Peterson_Sherlyn c.jpg

Sheri Peterson

Minnesota Teacher of the Year candidate Sheri Peterson says the best part about being nominated is she gets to share her classroom experience along with that of her students and colleagues.

Peterson works for Intermediate School District 917, which offers special, career, technical and alternative education for students in nine member districts, including Burnsville-Eagan-Savage, Lakeville and Farmington.

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

