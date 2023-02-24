Minnesota Teacher of the Year candidate Sheri Peterson says the best part about being nominated is she gets to share her classroom experience along with that of her students and colleagues.
Peterson works for Intermediate School District 917, which offers special, career, technical and alternative education for students in nine member districts, including Burnsville-Eagan-Savage, Lakeville and Farmington.
For the past two years, Peterson has led a classroom of up to six students in the Program Alternative for Communication Ed and Socialization (PACES) at Christina Huddleston Elementary School in Lakeville. It is Peterson’s 20th year in the PACES program, having worked as a paraprofessional and full-time teacher at Farmington and Lakeville school locations.
The concept behind the PACES program is that it gives students with autism, developmental cognitive disabilities and other neurobiological disorders a curriculum that focuses on basic and life skills, along with a chance to learn alongside their general education peers.
She said among the wins the program promotes are helping students learn to communicate when they have no words, being able to say “Hi,” and facilitating friendships.
“My students are incredible kids,” she said. “They like school. They just need a chance to be kids. We are here to help them be kids.”
She said they each learn in different ways with the support of classroom teachers and speech and occupational therapy professionals.
The students and the staff stay together through whatever school level they are at, as there are PACES programs at other elementary, middle and high schools in Lakeville and Farmington.
The students’ goals are to develop skills and be successful in life. In many instances, they gain enough skills that they can leave the PACES program and attend special education classes in their home district.
“Anytime they are able to generalize the skills to a bigger setting, that is a huge win for us,” said Peterson, who annually makes disability awareness presentations to general education classrooms so other students can learn about children with disabilities.
“I am a big advocate for inclusion and education to help them build skills that will last a lifetime,” she said. “I am really so in love with it. It was a natural fit. I felt like this is what I meant to do.”
She said working in the PACES program embedded in schools gives it a great team feel.
“I work with some amazing people who are so creative, hard working and good problem solvers,” she said. “There are many adults working together to give kids opportunities.”
She said she is sharing her nomination and this “incredible experience” with all of her friends, family, and colleagues because of their patience, grace, collaboration, guidance, kindness, and support over the years.
“It has been with their influence and our shared experiences that I have found such joy in being a special education teacher,” she said. “I have been blessed with the opportunity to work with so many wonderful administrators, teachers, and paraprofessionals over the years, and so I am sharing this teacher of the year nomination with all of them. This in an incredible honor and I feel so incredibly blessed to have this once in a lifetime opportunity and experience.”
Path to PACES
Peterson didn’t imagine a career in education after she graduated from Mankato State University graduate with a degree in corrections.
She worked in the Hennepin County Juvenile Corrections Department from about 1992 to 2000.
After being a stay-at-home mom for a few years, she said she wanted to make a career change that would allow her to continue her passion for helping and working with children.
Peterson said her husband encouraged her to follow her passion and apply for jobs in special education.
Her first job was as a paraprofessional in the PACES program at Akin Road Elementary School in Farmington in 2003. While working there, she received her special education teaching license and master of arts degree in 2007 from the University of St. Thomas and became a full-time teacher.
A year later, her husband was diagnosed with lung cancer. He passed away in 2015. There isn’t a day that goes by that Peterson doesn’t think of him and his support that led her to PACES.
“I will always treasure the time we had together and am forever grateful for his guidance, encouragement, and influence in my life,” she said. “All of this has been a great time of reflection. He was my guide personally and professionally. He helped me get through the tough times.
“Being successful in teaching brings great joy and peace that I was able to continue to move forward and build a successful career,” she said. “All of my friends, family, and colleagues, they have a big a piece of this as I do.”
Mentoring
Peterson said one the goals of her nomination is to encourage people to go into the profession and tap into the next generation of teachers.
She said teacher retention and a shortage of teachers are two of the most challenging issues in education.
“The teaching profession is sometimes viewed today as a job that requires too much work for the pay, and not a respected profession,” she said.
Since 2019, Peterson has served as a certified cognitive coach, as she offers support and guidance with first- and second-year teachers in problem solving, planning, and reflecting on their experiences.
“I enjoy mentoring, guiding, supporting, and collaborating with new teachers in hopes that they will find a smooth pathway to success and enjoy teaching,” she said.
Since her days starting out as a teacher, Peterson said she has developed many skills and learned much about being successful. She said she has learned many different approaches from colleagues, research, professional development and trial and error.
“I have a better understanding of what helps kids be successful and gain skills now than I did then,” she said. “You kind of have to be in the moment.”
She said there is one quote that best reflects the blend of her teaching style: “There is the ‘art’ of teaching within the ‘heart’ of teaching. Keep growing as teachers by learning about new research, strategies, and materials ... the ‘art’ of our profession. But ‘heart’ is equally important. We need to focus on our successes, surround ourselves with positive colleagues, give ourselves and others some grace, and stay enthusiastic.”
“All students deserve my very best efforts and the very best education possible,” she said. “It is my responsibility to empower, develop, and teach children skills that will lead them to a successful future.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
