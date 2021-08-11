Safety is top concern
Safe crossing for walkers and bikers at a number of spots around Burnsville emerged as a key concern as the city sought public opinion for its “complete streets” study.
Many feel unsafe or uncomfortable at some crossings, especially those with three or more traffic lanes.
The city garnered 190 location-specific comments identifying hot spots as the Burnsville Center area, the Heart of the City, Highway 13, Interstate-35W and Cliff Road and Terrace Oaks West Park.
Some two-lane and residential roads also drew concerns, including 130th Street, 136th Street, Judicial Road, Greenwood Drive/frontage road, Williams Drive, Grand Avenue South, Lac Lavon Drive and Parkwood Drive.
“Overall what we’re hearing from people is safety is really top priority,” said Heather Kienitz of SEH, a consultant on the complete streets study.
The city is studying ways to better accommodate multiple modes of road transport and improve its trail and sidewalk systems. The study includes ways to potentially accommodate bike, car and scooter sharing and put more electric vehicle charging stations in Burnsville.
The plan should be ready for City Council adoption in mid-September, Kienitz said.
Many improvements would be made over time, such as when a street is scheduled for rehabilitation or rebuilding. Some projects would require collaboration with the Minnesota Department of Transportation or Dakota County.
But there’s also citizen interest in some “quick-build” projects, such as separated bikeways fashioned from curbs and bollards or flex posts, said Colin Harris of Alta, a study consultant.
Other improvements to help walkers and bikers feel safer could include marked crosswalks at intersections or midblock, median “refuge islands,” flashing beacons, curb extensions and Americans With Disabilities Act improvements, Harris said.
The city worked hard for public input, holding 10 in-person events focused on reaching underrepresented groups and garnering about 800 visits to a complete streets website. About 500 fliers in three languages were distributed, social media posts in three languages were used and six meetings on the study have been held with the council, city commissions and a study advisory committee.
Public Works Director Ryan Peterson praised the efforts of the city’s communications and community engagement staff.
“Five years ago this would have been two open houses and we got what we got and that’s what the community thinks,” he said.
