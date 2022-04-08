U.S. Rep. Angie Craig announced April 4 that the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority had been selected to receive $4.96 million in federal funding to improve and modernize the Burnsville Bus Garage. The project will allow MVTA, which provides transit service to Twin Cities suburbs in Dakota and Scott counties, to improve safety and efficiency and accommodate future fleet and service expansions.
“I’m proud to have worked closely with local leaders to secure this critical funding for the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority to upgrade their bus garage, which is in desperate need of renovation,” said Craig. “These federal funds will strengthen and improve the region’s public transportation for years to come – providing the foundation necessary for continued economic growth.”
“The Burnsville Bus Garage was identified as the facility in the region most in need of upgrades due to deteriorating conditions,” said Luther Wynder, CEO of the MVTA. “We’re thankful for the resources and support from Rep. Craig to bring the garage to a state of good repair that will provide a home base for MVTA to maintain and enhance services for customers seeking transportation options to work, school and other critical destinations.”
“The support for this bus garage modernization essentially allows MVTA to better serve public transit riders in the south metro,” said Burnsville City Councilor Dan Kealey, who serves on the MVTA board of commissioners. “Upgrading the vehicle storage, maintenance and fueling capabilities of the garage were fundamental needs for the facility.”
The federal funding secured by Craig will be used to support the garage’s north apron expansion and add on State of Good Repair and expansion options that available funding has not been able to support. The success of MVTA transit service and its ability to serve its riders well is dependent upon the functionality of its bus garages, where storage, maintenance, fueling and employee accommodations are provided.
The $4.96 million was provided as part of the Department of Transportation’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program, which makes federal resources available to states and direct recipients to replace, rehabilitate and purchase buses and related equipment and to construct bus-related facilities including technological changes or innovations to modify low or no emission vehicles or facilities.
