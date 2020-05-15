A month after a backlash against COVID-19 restrictions emerged on the Burnsville City Council, a more united council has softened its regulatory posture.
Council members unanimously agreed during a work session Tuesday to keep playgrounds in city parks open, though a vocal group of residents still wants them closed.
Council members also united behind a plan to address business that open in violation of state executive orders with a letter from code enforcement staff instead of a visit from police.
The approaches reflect an incremental reopening of community life not limited to Burnsville. Other cities have reversed playground closures, and a majority of cities in Dakota County now have open playgrounds. In late April Gov. Tim Walz slightly expanded business openings during the pandemic and allowed retailers to open for curbside pickup.
A new order from Walz expected Wednesday (when this edition went to press) will likely allow many small “customer-facing” stores to reopen, though Walz will probably extend his stay-at-home order, Council Member Dan Kealey said.
Council members agreed to send Walz a letter asking that “all businesses, under self-imposed regulation, be allowed to open as soon as possible.”
Playgrounds
At an April 14 work session, a council majority of Kealey, Cara Schulz and Vince Workman directed city staff to take down playground-closing signs it had begun posting that day in response to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the National Recreation and Park Association.
Signs currently posted at the city’s 54 playgrounds advise users to “Play With Care,” reminds them viruses can live in playground equipment for several days, and notes that parks have more amenities than just playgrounds.
Seeking more information on pandemic playground management, council members sifted Tuesday through several options, including cleaning playgrounds and using city staff or volunteers to enforce social distancing and hygiene.
Cleaning would be costly and wouldn’t eliminate virus risk, said Garrett Beck, director of parks, recreation and facilities.
Volunteer supervision of playgrounds would be “challenging” and probably wouldn’t cover all playgrounds, he said.
Council members chose to stay the course with cautionary signs.
“It is worrisome,” said Council Member Dan Gustafson, who originally supported the closings along with Mayor Elizabeth Kautz.
“In fact, what I know now makes me even a little more worried about the kids and them spreading” the coronavirus, he said.
Kautz said she has contacted cultural liaisons in School District 191 to help spread the word about playground risks in Burnsville’s diverse neighborhoods.
“Stay the course, but I’m also going to make sure that our community has the information for them to understand the risks,” she said.
Workman said his children aren’t allowed to use the playgrounds, but other families “might do that and might do that responsibly and wipe them down, and that’s their choice.”
Other open-playground cities in Dakota County are Apple Valley, Lakeville, Rosemount, West St. Paul and South St. Paul, Beck said. Playgrounds are closed in Farmington, Hastings, Inver Grove Heights and Mendota Heights, he said.
Resident Andrea Grazzini, who wrote letters alleging that opening the playgrounds violated a Walz order on recreational activities and asked him and the Department of Natural Resources to force Burnsville to reclose them, called in and charged that Kealey and Schulz made false statements April 14.
Kealey defended his statements on safety measures in grocery stores and the low incidence of COVID-19 deaths among young children.
Resident Jeff Rodeback thanked the council for leaving playgrounds open.
“If we take away playgrounds, then we’ve got home and we’ve got grocery stores and Home Depot, and my son’s already had plenty of those places anyway,” he said.
Business enforcement
Council members agreed to first use a letter from code enforcement staff instead of a police visit when responding to complaints about nonessential businesses opening in violation of Walz’s executive orders.
Most cities are enforcing the orders through their police, with some involvement from other departments, Community Development Director Jenni Faulkner said.
A month ago Schulz opposed using police and found support from Kealey and Workman.
Since the end of March police have responded to 19 complaints with in-person visits, which the department says have been intended to “educate.”
People have been told that violating orders is a misdemeanor that could result in citations, fines or arrests.
No citations have been issued.
The visits have ranged from three trips to the Michaels arts and craft store to a few nonbusiness sites, including a 30-person gathering at the Ridgeview Townhomes basketball court and confession at Mary, Mother of the Church.
“I think our police force is amazing. I don’t think that they’re jerks about this at all,” Schulz said.
But closing a business amounts to seizure of property, she said.
“That is a constitutional taking, and that is what we are doing, and that is what we are taking part in,” Schulz said.
Kealey accused people making the complaints of snitching.
“And I hope we’re past this whole snitch phase, because it’s disgusting — absolutely disgusting,” said Kealey, a former retail store owner who works for the Pawn America companies.
The city should be a partner with businesses during the pandemic, Schulz said.
“We’re going to want them to be unleashing their creativity and innovation,” she said. “We want them to be testing out what works and what does not work.”
Kautz said she wants assurance police won’t be violating their oath — which includes defending the state and federal constitutions — if they’re not involved.
Delegating enforcement of laws to a particular department doesn’t violate an oath of office, City Attorney Joel Jamnik.
Break on fees
Council members agreed to give holders of on-sale liquor, wine and 3.2 on-sale, massage and tobacco licenses a break on fees to help with lost revenue during the pandemic.
The city will give a prorated credit on existing on-sale and wine and 3.2 licenses for the time bars and restaurants have been closed by executive order. Current licenses expire at the end of June. When businesses apply for new licenses, the city will process them but not collect until bars and restaurants are allowed to reopen.
The prorated credit can then be used as partial payment on the new license.
Three months of fee waivers for on-sale licenseholders will cost the city $58,100, according to a city staff report. Three months of waivers for wine and 3.2 licenseholders will cost $9,428.
Massage licenseholders will see fees waived for a quarter, totaling $6,631. Tobacco licenseholders will also get a one-quarter break, totaling $853.
Kealey suggested forgiving 12 months of fees for on-sale licenseholders, whose annual fees of $8,100 are much larger than the other fees. Bars and restaurants have been crippled by the pandemic and face the most uncertain future, Kealey said.
Council members agreed to review the fees quarterly instead.
An entire year of on-sale license forgiveness would result in $275,000 in lost revenue.
Reopening city
facilities
Kealey said it’s time to consider reopening City Hall and other city facilities that have been closed to the public through June 30. He also singled out ballfields and the skateboard park.
As it urges Walz to reopen businesses, the council should “apply that same push to ourself,” Kealey said.
City Manager Melanie Lee said a team is working on a plan for COVID-19 “recovery.” The city is working with athletic associations eager to resume playing ball, she said, and fields are being maintained so they can be reopened quickly.
She said the recovery plan will be ready for the council in early June.
