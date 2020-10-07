COVID-19 grants a lift, if not a lifeline, for businesses

Owners, managers describe tough times
COVID-19 relief grants from the city of Burnsville are giving businesses a lift, it not a lifeline, several said recently.
The City Council has approved spending up to $2.44 million of its $4.71 million allocation from the federal CARES Act on business relief.
The grants are up to $20,000 for Burnsville businesses that can demonstrate harm from the pandemic.
“We’ll use it to pay the bills,” said Jim Satterlund, general manager of the Burnsville AmericInn hotel, where occupancy rates have plummeted during the pandemic. “If we used it just for payroll, that would take us a month and a half. It’s great, we appreciate it to no end. Every dime saved helps, every dime from somewhere helps.”
Retro Fitness, which had been open for about six months when Minnesota gyms were shuttered by executive order in March, won a $20,000 city grant as well as federal Paycheck Protection Program funds to keep people employed during the shutdown.
“It’s been tough,” said Kent Foy, general manager and co-owner of the gym, located in the Burnsville Marketplace mall. “Luckily, the landlord has been willing to work with us. That’s helped to keep us going. And the grant here is greatly appreciated. There have been some things that have helped us to at least stay alive during that time.”
In August the council approved a first round of $1 million for business relief. It funded grants for 57 of 127 eligible applicants picked in a lottery.
The council approved another $1.6 million on Sept. 22, which included $161,525 for the nonprofit M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville. The goal was to fund unlucky eligible businesses that had received no city, county or state CARES funding, and to supplement recipients of $10,000 Dakota County grants up to the city’s $20,000 level for eligible expenses.
Applications from eligible Burnsville businesses have totaled $2.32 million, but the amount granted will be lower by the Nov. 15 deadline for disbursing the funds, according to Community Development Director Jenni Faulkner. Some city applicants who probably didn’t seek a full $20,000 took county or state money instead, and some who were chosen haven’t responded yet, she said.
AmericInn Burnsville, located on Nicollet Court south of County Road 42, burned through its Paycheck Protection Program funding in eight weeks and has laid off housekeepers and a breakfast attendant, Satterlund said.
Hotel management is chipping in on room cleaning, desk service and maintenance, he said. The owner, Ruhr Development, is working with its lenders.
Most summers, “We would run 80, 90 percent occupancy,” said Satterlund, describing the hospitality industry as “decimated” by the pandemic. “This summer, we ran around 30. And now we’re heading into the slow time.”
At Mind’s Eye Comics in the Heart of the City, owner Eric Childs said the store received nearly $12,000 in a GoFundMe drive and up to $10,000 in city CARES money.
The store, forced to close from March 16 to May 18, is now able to negotiate new terms with its distributor allowing a seven-day payment cushion for new product, Childs said.
“We’ve been managing,” he said. “But I’m really excited about the Burnsville CARES funds. I’m very excited about that.”
Some businesses haven’t survived. In Burnsville, they include Jo Jo’s Rise and Wine, the Roasted Pear restaurant and Valo Health and Wellness.
JL Beers restaurant on County Road 42, which received a $20,000 city grant, saw its sales drop 60 to 70 percent from March 17 to June 1, when a state closure order restricted restaurants’ business to takeout, general manager Mike Evans said.
With the return of half-capacity indoor seating, alcohol sales and expansion of its outdoor patio, monthly sales during the pandemic are down about 5 to 20 percent compared with last year, Evans said.
“It definitely isn’t going to cover all the expenses we’d ever hoped for,” he said of the city grant, “but it definitely helps on some level.”
The restaurant, part of a chain in the Dakotas and Minnesota that concentrates on burgers and beers, has a beer-hall space with long tables that Evans hopes will draw some customers now that outdoor patio season is ending.
At Retro Fitness, members have begun to filter back since a June 10 executive order allowed gyms to reopen at 25 percent capacity, Foy said.
Dues were suspended during the shutdown, he said. After reopening, some members weren’t heard from again and some were still nervous about returning to the gym, Foy said.
It’s a newer gym still building its business, part of a chain with Minnesota’s only franchise location, which opened in September 2019.
“Who could have known?” Foy said. “We took a chance and so far we’re still open today. That still gives us a fighting chance, anyway.”
