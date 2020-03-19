COVID-19 cited by teachers as factor in contract settlement

Tensions had been rising before tentative agreement
The teachers union president cited the COVID-19 crisis in announcing a tentative agreement on a new contract in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191.
The next formal bargaining session between the union and the district was scheduled for April 15, but the two lead negotiators reached the deal in a meeting on Monday, the district’s first day of coronavirus school closures.
“With so many uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, it was necessary to reach an agreement so educators could focus on our students as we are making the transition to long-term distance learning,” Wendy Drugge, president of the Burnsville Education Association, said in a statement Tuesday.
“Negotiations may be over, but the members of the BEA are committed to continue the fight for the safe and welcoming schools our students deserve and better working conditions for its members.”
Details weren’t available pending ratification by the union, which represents 665 teachers and other licensed staff.
Rising tensions
Before the tentative settlement, tensions were rising over the prolonged negotiations combined with pending budget cuts.
Teachers showed their frustration with the board as it began discussing ways to cut about $2 million from the 2020-21 budget (see related story in this edition).
Meet the teachers’ salary demands and the cuts will deepen, some board members warned, with even greater threats to class sizes, teaching positions and programs.
Teachers said their concerns included getting a competitive salary agreement, threats to their safety caused by unruly students and low morale after 16 negotiating sessions without a settlement on a two-year contract.
District 191 is one of six metro districts still without settled contracts for 2019-21, according to teachers union Education Minnesota.
“Does the School Board not respect us for the work that we do for our students and their families?” Burnsville High School math teacher Teresa Meuser asked during a March 12 board listening session. “Are we not professionals getting the job done? Is the graduation rate not improving?”
“There are so many issues that go beyond the settlement, but you’ve got to start with that,” Metcalf Middle School language arts teacher Steve Orth told Superintendent Theresa Battle, Board Chair Abigail Alt and Board Member Eric Miller, who represented the board at the session. “Show us the good faith. Show us that you’re sincere on making a difference. Otherwise, it’s just going to get worse.”
The two sides were far apart in their last public salary proposals on Jan. 29, with the union asking for 2.9 percent schedule increases per year and the district offering 0.8 percent per year.
The last three meetings were with a state mediator who closed the sessions, so negotiators couldn’t reveal any new proposals. The next mediation session was scheduled for April 15, Drugge said in an interview March 13.
In districts statewide, yearly salary schedule increases have averaged around 2.1 or 2.2 percent, she said.
Burnsville High School science teacher Will Morgan, a veteran of five BEA negotiating teams, said the “collaborative” bargaining of years past has disappeared in the last two contract cycles.
“The current adversarial process is quite obviously broken,” leaving a win-lose mentality, said Morgan, a chief negotiator three times.
Nine teachers spoke at the 30-minute session. Drugge said about 300 had planned to attend, but she called off the mass gathering because of COVID-19.
Class sizes and cuts
Planning for the 2020-21 budget is predicated on salary schedule increases of 1 percent a year for teachers, the district’s largest bargaining group, Miller said during the board meeting after the listening session.
Alt indicated that’s in line with the district’s goal from the start of negotiations that began in September. The district called for salary and benefit increases not to exceed 6.5 percent, or $4.75 million.
“That being what we believe is a fair and comprehensive package and salary increase, it’s going to be really hard to move from that,” Alt said.
Every 1 percent of increase costs about $1.5 million, Miller said. If the settlement exceeds 1 percent a year, the difference will come from “cutting our instructional staff,” probably by both raising class sizes and cutting programs, Miller said.
“Because programs, if they go away, then we do not need the instructors that were teaching those programs,” he said. “And by that I mean we cut something like theater — we don’t have theater at Burnsville ever again. We cut band. We cut the football program. We cut the baseball program.”
Safety
Teacher safety language the BEA proposed for the first time was among the unsettled items.
Proposals requiring the district to “provide a safe learning environment for students and teachers” included not expecting teachers to physically break up fights, and allowing teachers to refuse to restrain students — even if directed by an administrator — if they reasonably fear for their safety.
Burnsville High School social studies teacher Nathan Strand said he’s heard from colleagues about being sworn at and physically threatened by students.
“When a third colleague earlier in the year told me that he’d sustained bodily harm while breaking up a fight, I was alarmed and obviously somewhat scared,” Strand said.
While working campus supervisor duty last semester, Strand said he was sworn at, threatened, and called names.
“Students videotaped me with their phones, waiting for me to, quote-unquote, ‘slip up,’ ” he said.
More students than ever are coming to school with “serious trauma, and as a result, students are coming at the lowest level of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs,” said Strand, a BHS teacher since 1999.
Bounthavy Khamratthanome, a sixth-grade teacher at Metcalf Middle School, said negative student behavior is taking a social and emotional toll on the school and putting learning at risk. Teachers often don’t feel supported by administrators when they turn to them for help with discipline, he said.
District negotiators opposed the safety language, saying district and teacher responsibility around school safety and dealings with students are already covered by district procedures and state law.
Next steps
According to the district, both negotiating teams signed off on the tentative agreement reached by lead BEA negotiator Sara Strahota and lead district negotiator Stacey Sovine. The BEA’s executive board is scheduled to vote electronically on the contract on March 24, Drugge said.
The union will hold virtual meetings with members before they vote on the contract, Drugge said. She hopes for a vote before the end of March.
