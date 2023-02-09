Court orders repairs at apartment complex

90-day license suspension remains in place
A court-sanctioned agreement between the city of Burnsville and the owner and manager of the Parkvue Flats apartments gives them three weeks to fix the most serious code violations at the complex.
Further repairs are required within a month, three months and six months under a consent order signed Feb. 6 by Dakota County District Judge Bryce Ehrman.
Within three weeks the complex must replace missing and damaged drywall, ensure fire doors and unit doors work properly and ensure all smoke alarms — including in individual units — and carbon monoxide alarms are functioning.
Three-week fixes also include elimination of accumulated trash and ensuring all exit signs and emergency lights are in place and working. Building entryways must be properly secured and locked.
The city has pursued court action and used its rental-licensing authority to try to force repairs at the three-building, 318-unit complex on the 1500 block of East Burnsville Parkway.
On Dec. 20 the City Council voted to suspend Parkvue Flats’ rental license for 90 days — prohibiting Utah-based owner Bridge WF II MN Parkvue Flats LLC from renting any units that are or become vacant during the period.
The owner and manager, Bridge Residential PM LLC, were given 45 days to bring the council a city-staff-approved action plan for fixing the violations and staying within code.
The court’s consent order came at the end of that period. The 90-day suspension will continue to run, said City Attorney Jared Shepherd.
“Hopefully we’ll continue to see progress consistent with this consent order,” Shepherd said. “But we also have the mechanism of being able to approach the court under this consent order after the time frames if the issues aren’t addressed as required by the order.”
Code problems have been mounting since early 2022. A routine annual inspection by the Fire Department on May 10 revealed 57 violations at the 51-year-old complex, according to the consent order. Additional inspections revealed more violations and that some previous violations had yet to be corrected.
“The conditions on the property are found to be in absolute disregard for the health, safety, and welfare of the residents of Parkvue Flats,” said a December city staff report. “The conditions are a significant life safety concern for all the residents of Parkvue Flats and for members of the Burnsville Fire Department who routinely have to respond to fires at the property.”
A fire at the complex on Aug. 6 caused “smoke migration exacerbated by the outstanding Fire Code violations,” the consent order said.
A fire on Nov. 11 triggered an alarm that “properly alerted the Fire Department and closed the fire doors” but “did not sound to alert residents,” the order said.
Within a month of the order, the complex must plan for replacement of fire alarm systems in two buildings by the end of 2024 and end of 2025 and submit plans, with deadlines, for repairs to parking decks and garages.
Within three months, the complex must make all units available for rental license inspections and make needed renovations to “all units currently posted as inhabitable.”
Within six months, requirements include replacing the fire alarm system in one building.
