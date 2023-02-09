Court orders repairs at apartment complex

A judge's consent order stipulates needed repairs and deadlines at the Parkvue Flats apartments in Burnsville (file photo by John Gessner).

90-day license suspension remains in place 

A court-sanctioned agreement between the city of Burnsville and the owner and manager of the Parkvue Flats apartments gives them three weeks to fix the most serious code violations at the complex.

