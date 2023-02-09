Couple navigate ups and downs of inventing and selling

Slush Buster nears end of first production run
The signs are there that the Slush Buster could be a winner.
A little more than a year after coming to market, the simple hand-held tool for cleaning dirty slush that clings to the underside of your car is nearing the end of its first production cycle.
About 750 Slush Busters have been sold from an initial run of 1,000, said Burnsville retiree Dave Pounds, who invented, patented and bankrolled the product along with his wife, Nina.
About 450 of the sales were on Amazon, where 17 of 20 customer reviews have been five star, Dave said.
“It’s a good product,” said Nina, who is buoyed by online reviews and well wishes from buyers the couple have met in hardware stores. “It’s just a matter of more of our time and money going into it.”
Neither is infinite, leaving the novice inventors and marketers at a crossroads as they contemplate a second production run on a still-ascending learning curve.
“I’m going to be 70 years old this year,” said Dave, who worked for 30 years as an airline mechanic and nine as an electromechanical technician. “I feel like this has been way more work than I ever thought it would be. I never thought it would be this much work.”
Funding the operation with retirement savings is “a little precarious,” said Nina, 66 — but so is the investment of time as she shuttles between Minnesota and Michigan to be with a sister who has cancer.
“There’s been lots of good things and it’s fun,” she said of the venture, “and there’s been frustrating things. It would be great if we could get it into a big store (like Home Depot). We don’t even know how to begin to do that. We have to figure it out.”
The Slush Buster grew from Dave’s frustration with salt- and grime-laden slush — “Minnesota Mudflaps,” he calls it — clinging to his fenders, wheel wells and rocker panels and melting onto his garage floor. The stuff is hostile to surfaces, said Dave, a Corvette owner and secretary of the Classic Corvettes of Minnesota club.
He made a Slush Buster prototpye, fastening a square plastic scraper to 30-inch plastic rod, angled at 110 degrees so the rod doesn’t scrape the side of the car, and topping it off with a children’s shovel handle.
It’s very similar to the bumblebee-colored end product, which required the services of a patent lawyer, a product development company, a plastics company to make the tooling for an injection mold that was made in China, and tooling to manufacture the box the product comes in.
Through a friend, the Poundses were able to launch the Slush Buster on a consignment basis just before Christmas 2021 at the Ace Hardware store in Robbinsdale. Last winter the store sold 50, and 72 more sold on Amazon, Dave said.
“I was hoping we could have sold all thousand of them here this winter,” he said. “It may not happen but we’re going to keep working at it.”
The Poundses have advertised on radio station KSTP-1500 ESPN and also on Hubbard Broadcasting’s “Garage Logic” and “Weekly Scramble” podcasts. They caught a lucky break when they were in buying airtime and were overheard by “Weekly Scramble” co-host Mike Frattallone of Frattallone’s Hardware & Garden stores.
Dave said he tried to gain access to the Frattallone chain but has been turned down because he sold only one product. Mike Frattallone overruled that on the spot, agreeing to accept 211 units, Dave said, adding that only 20 or 25 remain.
With so many locations now in play, Dave upped his game as a pitchman as he and Nina visited the stores. The Slush Buster is flexible and strong with a smooth scraper that won’t scratch your car, he told customers who would listen.
“I’m good at it,” he said.
But for the right price — something north of more than $80,000 already invested — he might be willing to let go.
“If we don’t get what we need, if we don’t get the money that we put into it and plus some, we’ll just carry on,” he said. “We were thinking about trying to sell the company mainly because this has been extremely time-consuming.”
He also has no love for Amazon, which he said captures 42% of his retail price, charges an additional storage fee and bogs sellers down with byzantine rules. He said he’s hired a consultant that specializes in helping Amazon sellers navigate the company.
Dave and Nina have applied to appear on the TV entrepreneur show “Shark Tank” but haven’t heard back.
If a company sale doesn’t happen, it’s on to the next run of 1,000 Slush Busters, Dave said.
“And we should be profitable in the next thousand,” he said. “This thousand, the money we made, most of it went toward advertising, honestly. Advertising’s very expensive. And that’s one of the reasons we’re considering selling the company.”
