Traffic, pedestrian improvements planned in Burnsville, other cities
County Road 42 needs modifications, not expansion, to keep traffic moving and provide safer crossings for bicyclists and pedestrians in the next two decades, according to Dakota County.
Seven or eight new bridges or tunnels for walkers and nonmotorized vehicles are planned in the county’s proposed 2040 Corridor Management Plan for the 15.5-mile stretch of 42 from Burnsville’s western border to Highway 52 in Rosemount.
They include an underpass at or near Aldrich Avenue in Burnsville, which is part of the city’s Center Village plan for redevelopment of the Burnsville Center area.
The City Council approved a resolution Tuesday supporting the plan, which the county is expected to finalize in March.
The council got a final look Feb. 15 at improvements planned within Burnsville. The corridor plan, which includes Apple Valley and Rosemount, has been two years in the making.
Traffic volumes are still growing but in 2019 were 20% to 50% below levels forecast in 1999, the last time the county updated its management plan for the east-west principal arterial, which connects to other major arterials including interstates 35W and 35E in Burnsville.
The Burnsville portion of the corridor has the highest traffic volumes, with some segments carrying more than 50,000 vehicles per day, according to the county.
“We concluded that the goal is to reduce or defer the need for Highway 42 expansion,” Dakota County project manager Doug Abere told the council Feb. 15. “Are there challenges with capacity, yes, but do we need to add or expand or basic capacity to 42 in a continuous way, no. That can be avoided and deferred for some time based on managing intersections.”
In Burnsville, the freeway interchanges and other connections bring complex traffic movements and safety and congestion problems, according to the management plan’s executive summary.
Technological advancements will help improve traffic flow throughout the corridor, with better signal timing, cameras for real-time traffic management and possible messaging to alert drivers to traffic conditions, Abere said.
But the main theme in Burnsville is the “redevelopment emphasis around the Burnsville Center,” he said.
In addition to the underpass, a new southbound exit ramp from I-35W is planned for the east side of the mall, he said. The city won $3.1 million for the $5 million project through a Minnesota Department of Transportation grant program rewarding projects that promote economic development.
The MnDOT project will improve and speed access to the Burnsville Center property, County Road 42 and Buck Hill Road. It will transform the current heavily trafficked left turn from southbound I-35W to eastbound 42 into a right turn through a loop ramp, Abere said.
Seritage Growth Properties, which owns the vacant Sears building and parking lot at the mall, wrote a letter of support for the grant, said City Engineer Jen Desrude. The city is working with Seritage on some possible property acquisition for the ramp, she said.
At Irving Avenue and County Road 42 the county is reviving a proposal from 1999 to replace the traffic signal with a three-quarter intersection that would allow left turns from 42 to Irving but not from Irving to 42.
“I don’t think that’s a good idea on Irving,” Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said, noting that the owner of the Cub Foods mall north of 42 at Irving is planning mixed-use redevelopment with housing and retail that will generate new traffic.
City staffers have also had concerns about that corner, but the county’s plan to buttress capacity with a frontage road behind the development could make stoplight removal feasible, Public Works Director Ryan Peterson said.
Removal is “a long-term recommendation” and “not an urgent need,” Abere said.
East of the freeways, the county is seeking to extend an eastbound lane that drops off at Portland Avenue and “taper” the traffic back in, Abere said. The county also plans to fill a trail gap south of 42 and east of Portland, he said.
The county plans to maintain the current access at Redwood Drive near Apple Valley, with stop signs on Redwood and no traffic signal. Keeping the status quo will minimize traffic diversions onto Burnsville residential streets, according to the executive summary.
“So far we have not seen a crash history that’s a great concern there, so we’ll continue to monitor,” Abere said.
The county plans to remove the Elm Drive signal over the border in Apple Valley but build a pedestrian underpass. The Redwood pool and community center are near the intersection.
Other proposals for Burnsville include improvements to bus stops along the corridor and transit station upgrades at Burnsville Center. The new Orange Line bus rapid transit along I-35W, which ends at Burnsville Parkway, may someday be extended south to Burnsville Center.
One pedestrian project, an underpass on the Lake Marion Greenway in west Burnsville, is completed, Abere said. It connects Rose Park and Sunset Pond Park.
