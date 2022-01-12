Council members, legislators feel backlash from Dec. 21 vote
The Burnsville City Council will hold a special meeting Jan. 25 to reconsider its controversial vote against joining a government settlement with manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids.
The council voted 3-1 Dec. 21 to stay out of the national settlement with four companies in the pharmaceutical industry. Minnesota’s share of the settlement, the result of litigation by state and local governments, is $250 million — with Burnsville qualifying for $1.1 million over 18 years.
City Council Member Cara Schulz has called that “blood money,” part of a backlash against prescription opioids in the wake of a national addiction crisis. The result, she says, has been a tightening regulatory climate depriving some pain sufferers of needed medications while doing nothing to address the root causes of addiction or the overwhelming damage done by illegally obtained fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.
The council’s Dec. 21 vote prompted its own backlash. Objections to not joining the settlement have even reached Burnsville state legislators, who met with the council Tuesday to discuss its priorities for the upcoming legislative session.
At the end of that discussion Rep. Jess Hanson, DFL-District 56A, raised the settlement vote and asked if the council might reconsider.
“There’s over a million dollars on the table right now to address the harms that opioids have caused in our community,” said Hanson, whose concerns were echoed by Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL-District 56, and Rep. Kaela Berg, DFL-District 56B. “It’s hard to walk into a room anywhere without someone saying that it’s affected my life or a friend or a loved one’s life.”
Council Member Dan Kealey said he’ll call another vote on the settlement. Only a member of the prevailing side of a vote can call for a new vote. Kealey joined Schulz and Council Member Vince Workman in voting against the settlement Dec. 21.
Council members said they’ll hold a special meeting Jan. 25 so all can be present. A council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 18, but Mayor Elizabeth Kautz — who cast the lone vote on Dec. 21 for the settlement — will be absent.
An extension of the deadline to Jan. 26 for local governments to join the settlement provides the window for a new vote. The original deadline was Jan. 2.
Kealey said the Dec. 21 vote, which followed initial council discussion on Dec. 7, was made under a tight timeline on a topic unfamiliar to most council members. He called Schulz a “subject matter specialist” on opioids who has “testified at the Legislature and around the country.” He and Workman said Dec. 21 Schulz’s arguments influenced their votes.
But the council has yet to hear from Burnsville’s police and fire chiefs and others who have dealt with the opioid crisis, Kealey said.
“What we had to go by was very convincing and it was based on a ton of facts that I wasn’t aware of,” Kealey said. “But if there’s more to be learned, I want to respect the process. I’ll call for that item to come back because I want to hear all of it out of respect for the process.”
Council Member Dan Gustafson, who missed the Dec. 21 meeting because of illness, said he would have voted for the settlement. He said the annual payments could be a “good start” to hiring a full-time social worker for the Police Department’s Behavioral Health Unit.
Kealey said he doesn’t know if he’ll change his vote, insisting that the discussion be limited to industry behavior in doctor-patient relationships and recognize the impact of illegally obtained fentanyl on the opioid crisis.
He warned against simply taking a shot at pharmaceutical companies, which conduct research and are “bringing incredible drugs to market, like COVID vaccines, for example.”
Workman said he a 45-minute conversation with state Rep. Dan Baker, R-Willmar, which addressed some of the concerns he voiced about the settlement. Baker, whose 25-year-old son died of a heroin overdose after becoming addicted to opioid painkillers for a back injury, has led efforts in the Legislature to expand programs that prevent opioid overdose deaths.
Hanson said there’s “a lot of pain” in the messages she received from constituents after the Dec. 21 council vote.
“Rep. Hanson, there’s also a lot of pain from people who are not getting the medications they need and they are going on disability,” replied Schulz, who was prescribed opioid painkillers while fighting colon cancer. “There is a lot of pain on that side of it, too.”
Pain sufferers who “just want to shower, take care of their children, earn an income, not kill themselves” need an advocate, Schulz said.
Hanson, a leading voice at the Capitol for full marijuana legalization, said she understands.
“I’ve always been a ‘yes, and’ person,” she said. “There’s a dichotomy of truth that exists, that yes, we can address both things at the same time.”
