Beefs up business grant program
A proposed 7.5 percent increase had been whittled to 4 percent Tuesday when the Burnsville City Council voted on its preliminary 2021 tax levy.
The council approved the proposed 2021 levy and budget 4-1. Council Member Cara Schulz, who called the larger hike “shocking,” voted against the smaller one, reprising her annual votes against property tax hikes.
The 4 percent will appear on property tax statements. The council can reduce but not increase the figure before final budget and levy approval on Dec. 8.
In a related matter, the council voted 3-2 to boost its depleted $1 million COVID-19 business relief grant fund by up to $480,000, with possibly more to come. The $1 million came from the city’s $4.7 million allocation from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act Congress approved in March. The new money will come from the city’s general fund balance.
The levy increase would raise city taxes on a median-value home ($277,300 in 2021, up from $267,500 in 2020) by $39, according to the city. The 7.5 percent increase would have raised taxes by $82.
A council majority of Schulz, Dan Kealey and Vince Workman made clear last month they’d oppose a preliminary levy that high.
“Because 7.5 is not a good plan and is not acceptable,” Kealey said. “Hats off to staff. Compliments.”
City staff pared the levy through a one-time use of $1.2 million of fund balance and $120,000 in spending reductions.
“The proposed use of $1.2 million in additional fund balance greater than historically used recognizes the anticipated revenue losses in 2021 due to COVID-19,” a staff report said.
The proposed budget also includes spending $3.4 million of the city’s CARES allocation to cover COVID-19 expenses for which the city is eligible under the CARES Act.
The budget would maintain city services at current levels.
Schulz called for no tax increase next year, citing the pandemic.
“When our residents are also facing this economic uncertainty, what we don’t do is we don’t raise their taxes,” she said. Some cities that “enjoy taxing the hell out of their residents” are proposing no increase next year, she said.
A new council-approved fund balance policy calls for holding 40 to 50 percent of next year’s budgeted expenditures to ensure adequate cash flow and to help cover unforeseen pandemic-related funding gaps.
With the one-time transfer of $1.2 million, the city will remain in its “targeted range” of 47 to 48 percent, the staff report said.
The council could go down to 45 percent, “which is dead of center between 40 and 50, and we could stand in solidarity with our residents and do a max tax of zero,” Schulz said. “And that is what I’m asking this council to do.”
Kealey said coffers are more flush now than under the city’s previous, less stringent fund balance policy, which called for holding 35 percent of the next year’s expenditures with $2 million more for emergencies.
“Even in a pandemic year, we’re loaded,” he said. “Make no mistake about it — we have overtaxed, we’re loaded, and we have CARES money.”
Workman said he’d like to study Schulz’s tax freeze but doesn’t want to hamstring the city’s finances in future years.
“There’s no way to predict that right now, because we live in a lot of uncertainty right now,” he said.
Kealey used the city’s financial position to press for more CARES Act business funding, which he’s done for weeks as officials sifted through details of the grant program alongside development of the 2021 budget.
The city had a “fantastic 2019,” he said. Burnsville’s tax capacity for next year is up 5.1 percent thanks to new development, with apartments showing the most growth.
Business grants
The council approved Schulz’s motion to add up to $480,000 to the $1 million already spoken for under the COVID-19 grant program.
That would cover grants of up to $20,000 for 24 eligible businesses that didn’t make it through the city’s lottery system and were also bypassed for $10,000 CARES grants by Dakota County and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
“That’s going to keep those businesses alive longer,” Kealey said. “It’s going to give them a fighting chance to survive COVID and keep their employees employed.”
Workman and Mayor Elizabeth Kautz voted against the motion — not because they don’t want to help the businesses, they said, but because they wanted to give staff time to analyze the budget impact.
The council approved the motion against the advice of City Attorney Joel Jamnik. There was discussion of reassembling in coming days for a special meeting and voting then. The clock is ticking on CARES funds, which must be disbursed by Nov. 15.
“I’m not comfortable making a vote on that without looking at the numbers,” Workman said.
Kautz insisted that the council also fund the $168,000 grant request from M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, which it has yet to act on.
The city has been able to fund 55 business grants, according to a staff report. Eligible requests for the $1 million totaled $2.3 million, Community Development Director Jenni Faulkner said. Seventy applicants went unfunded. Forty-six of those will get $10,000 grants from Dakota County of the state, she said.
“Staff has received some wonderful comments thanking the city for the program,” the report said. “We are hearing those funds may have saved many businesses from closing.”
Kealey, who had called for doubling the $1 million program, said he supports spending up to $1.3 million more than the original figure — the amount it would take to fund all of the city’s applicants.
Schulz agreed. She said some cities gave only 10 percent of their CARES funding to businesses and “should be freakin’ ashamed.”
