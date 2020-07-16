Burnsville wants to dole out COVID-19 funds quickly
Burnsville’s COVID-19 business relief fund should be simple, ready to launch soon and open to a wide range of businesses, City Council members said at a work session Tuesday.
At least $1 million of the city’s share of $4.7 million from the state’s allocation of relief funds passed by Congress through the CARES Act should go into the business fund, said council members Dan Kealey, Dan Gustafson and Vince Workman.
And council members called for rolling out the program faster than city staff had envisioned. A staff proposal called for businesses to apply for grants in mid- to late September. Nov. 15 is the city’s deadline for doling out the money.
Kealey also called for setting aside $250,000 for M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, local social service agency 360 Communities, the city’s convention and visitors bureau and the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce.
Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and Council Member Cara Schulz said the city needs an accounting of its own pandemic-eligible expenses before deciding on how much relief funding to dedicate outside of city government.
Eligible city expenses apparently remain a moving target. The city has spent about $500,000 on personal protective equipment. The question is how much in COVID-19-related payroll costs the city can recover under the federal law, City Manager Melanie Lee said.
“We are frustrated that we can’t get further clarification,” she said, adding: “It is a very unusual circumstance where we have money first and guidance is trickling in.”
Council members called for easing eligibility restrictions used by Dakota County and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development in their CARES Act business programs.
Workman called for abandoning previously discussed criteria that business have 50 or fewer employees and maximum annual income of $1 million.
“I think we can help more businesses” without the caps, Kealey said. “If they were harmed by COVID and they’re based in Burnsville, let them apply and make the case for hardship.”
Council members agreed that home-based businesses should be eligible. Mayor Elizabeth Kautz mentioned the example of photographers who have lost wedding and graduation business.
The council has discussed maximum grants of up to $10,000 per business, but Schulz wants up to $20,000.
“Either you really give someone a boost so they can make it, or you don’t,” she said.
Though some council members suggested the program can be sped along if managed in-house, Community Development Director Jenni Faulkner said city staff isn’t equipped for that. In a previous council discussion, hiring a consultant had been recommended.
“We don’t have the capacity to go back and do underwriting for $1 million of these grants as quickly as you want,” Faulkner said, noting that the city’s economic development director recently left.
Staff will use the council’s comments to begin crafting a proposal, with an update expected at the July 21 council meeting.
Hotels, bureau hurting
Dan McElroy of the Experience Burnsville board made a case for the convention and visitors bureau being eligible for a grant, even if only $10,000.
The city lodging taxes that fund the bureau were down 50 percent in March from the previous year and 65 percent in May and June, McElroy said.
The attractions and events that drive Burnsville’s hotel business are way down, he said.
The bureau has reduced staff by 40 percent, cutting 1.5 positions, McElroy said. It has had to dip into a reserve of nearly $400,000, he said.
“Hospitality has just been hammered in our community,” McElroy said.
The 200 employees at the city’s nine hotels are now “much less than that,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.