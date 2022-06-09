Would allow senior residence 10 residents instead of six
The Burnsville City Council handed objecting neighbors a victory Tuesday by voting against a variance allowing a proposed group home for disabled seniors to have 10 residents instead of six.
The Geneva Suites, which provides assisted living with 24-hour care in residential neighborhoods, wants to operate a 10-person group home in a single-family home at 3108
Foxpoint Circle in northeast Burnsville’s Cedarbridge area.
City code and state law allow state-licensed group homes of up to six residents in single-family neighborhoods. Geneva Suites, which operates two six-person homes elsewhere in Burnsville, sought the variance to remodel the Foxpoint Circle home to hold 10.
Six would probably be tolerable but 10 is too many, say opponents, seven of whom spoke at Tuesday’s council meeting and 10 spoke at the May 23 Planning Commission meeting.
They fear that increased vehicle trips and on-street parking would disrupt traffic flow, pose hazards to neighborhood children and impede emergency vehicles. Some said they suspect the reason for the variance is simply to collect more money from more residents.
Geneva Suites founder Scott Hemenway disputed the characterization of more traffic and activity with 10 residents instead of six. He said there’s a shortage of assisted living and some operators are turning people away.
“We have to turn away people,” said Hemenway, of 27 Geneva Blvd. in Burnsville. “It’s hard.”
City staff supported the variance. The Planning Commission voted unanimously May 23 to recommend denial.
Fire Chief B.J. Jungmann said the department drove its large ladder truck through the Frontier Circle cul-de-sac with three vehicles parked on it and had to back up only once, “which is pretty good.” The engineering staff “did not see any concerns with traffic or parking based on the information provided,” said a staff report.
The council voted 3-2 against a variance request that raised issues of fair housing accommodation alongside local ordinance compliance and neighborhood compatibility. The vote directed city staff to prepare findings to deny the variance, which the council will vote on at its June 21 regular meeting.
According to state law, cities may grant variances when a proposed use is “in harmony with the general purposes and intent of the ordinance” and consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan. The applicant must demonstrate having “practical difficulties” in meeting the ordinance.
In the Geneva Suites case, the city is also obligated to consider federal law established by the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Federal Fair Housing Amendments Act, City Attorney Joel Jamnik wrote in a report to the council.
It’s “unlawful for a city to refuse to make a reasonable accommodation when such an accommodation may be necessary to afford a disabled person equal opportunity to use and enjoy a dwelling,” Jamnik wrote.
Local policymakers must decide whether a requested accommodation imposes an undue burden or expense upon the city or fundamentally alters the zoning scheme, according to Jamnik.
They must also determine whether the accommodation is “necessary to enhance the quality of life of a person with a physical or mental impairment,” he wrote.
“I’m failing to connect the dots between enhancing the quality of life of the people that would potentially be living here by expanding the number of residents within the home,” said Council Member Vince Workman, who voted against the variance along with Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and Council Member Dan Gustafson.
Council Member Cara Schulz, who voted for the variance with Council Member Dan Kealey, said the question of enhancing lives must include the fact that four more people would be able to live there.
Based on Jamnik’s report, Kealey said, the city is “obligated to make a reasonable accommodation, and in this case it was more than met.”
“America’s getting older and older, and we have places closing right now,” he said. “I just think that for me this has met all the criteria.”
Noting that state authority largely usurps local authority in regulating the location and features of group homes, Gustafson asked in frustration when an operator would ask the city to allow more than 10 residents in a group home.
“You might talk me into eight,” he said, “but the 10 I can’t do.”
Kautz said Burnsville offers a host of senior housing options, including the Geneva Suites homes on Wildwood Court and Frontier Lane.
“What I’m hearing is that (neighbors are) saying, ‘Yes, we know that we need eldercare and we welcome that, ’ ” Kautz said. “But they too are saying it needs to be reasonable within the context of their neighborhood.”
Leo Mrozek, 3100 Foxpoint Road, praised the residential care concept but questioned what the neighborhood could tolerate.
“The amount of people, staff, equipment, medicines that have to come in and out, is going to be a lot,” said Mrozek, a former emergency room doctor in Minneapolis. “If you put six in there, I think it’s tolerable. If you put 10 in there, it’s not.”
Hemenway said house of more than 5,000 square feet is big enough to accommodate 10 residents.
“This is really about adding one extra caregiver, is what it boils down to,” he said. Company policy is that two caregivers must park in the garage and a third on the driveway, he said.
“We’re talking about four residents — just four — and one caregiver. That’s it. Our deliveries don’t change. The number of times our therapist comes out doesn’t change. The maintenance of the house doesn’t change. Really, hardly anything changes.”
Geneva Suites would need only a building permit, not council approval, to remodel the home for six residents.
