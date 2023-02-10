Costs estimated at $11.3 million
Street improvements estimated at $11.3 million are planned for seven project areas in Burnsville this construction season.
The City Council held a special assessment hearing Tuesday and voted to order the improvements, approve plans and specifications and advertise for bids.
Projects include a street reconstruction in the Country Wood Estates area on 125th Street East from Kennelly Road to the cul-de-sac. Reconstruction includes full pavement, curb, gutter and watermain replacement, said Logan Vlasaty, assistant city engineer.
Reclamation is planned for the Villaburne area and Marcin Hill area. Reclamation includes full pavement reconstruction and partial or spot curb replacement, Vlasaty said.
Rehabilitation is planned for the Nicollet Avenue area near the new Starbucks and Taco John’s restaurants and the Grand Avenue area near the new apartments, Vlasaty said. Rehabilitation includes replacing the top layer of asphalt and spot curb replacement, he said.
Overlay projects are planned for the Villa Du Parc area and the Sunset Terrace area. Unlike the other projects, they don’t include special assessments, Vlasaty said.
The largest of several funding sources for the projects is the city’s infrastucture trust fund ($4.29 million). Special assessments are estimated at $1.28 million, 11% of the cost, Vlasaty said.
For single-family homes, which are assessed at per-unit rates, assessments are $4,702 for reconstruction, $2,561 for re clamation and $1,812 for rehabilitation, according to the city.
“We’re on the lower end of most cities as far as our assessment rates for the same type of work,” Vlasaty said.
Project estimates came in above the $11.04 million budgeted in the city’s capital improvement program. Once bids are received, staff “will evaluate and adjust projects as necessary to stay within the CIP allocation,” a staff report said.
Multimodal improvements planned with the projects are replacement of the sidewalk on the east side of Nicollet Avenue with an off-street, multiuse trail; and adding an off-street, multiuse trail on the west side of Grand Avenue from County Road 42 to Southcross Drive, and pedestrian crossing improvements at Grand and 145th Street via curb bump-outs and a no-parking zone.
